There are the three Rs that consistently keep me from getting real work done each day: research (on the web), replying (to email), and records (of meetings).

Luckily, it’s 2023 and artificial intelligence is white–hot right now. That means there’s no shortage of inexpensive or free AI tools available to help offload such dreary minutiae.

Here are three very powerful services worth considering if you’d like to get more work done each day.

Let Sanebox deal with your email

There’s no productivity vampire quite like dealing with email. Thankfully, Sanebox can handle most of the grunt work for you.