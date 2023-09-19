Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

In a sea of helpful AI tools, these three are easy to use, powerful, and reasonably priced.

[Source Video: Pixabay]

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

There are the three Rs that consistently keep me from getting real work done each day: research (on the web), replying (to email), and records (of meetings).

Luckily, it’s 2023 and artificial intelligence is whitehot right now. That means there’s no shortage of inexpensive or free AI tools available to help offload such dreary minutiae.

Here are three very powerful services worth considering if you’d like to get more work done each day.

Let Sanebox deal with your email

There’s no productivity vampire quite like dealing with email. Thankfully, Sanebox can handle most of the grunt work for you.

Compatible with any email service, Sanebox keeps an AI eye out for important messages and keeps them in your inbox.

Everything else goes into a new “SaneLater” folder that you can check periodically. If something important get shuttled into said folder, simply move the message to your inbox and Sanebox will make sure to treat it as important next time.

You can also save email storage space by offloading attachments to cloud storage services, clear out old unnecessary email automatically, and easily unsubscribe to mailing lists you no longer want to be on.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.You can connect with him on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

Explore Topics