3 habits of people who get promoted quickly

BY Art Markman4 minute read

When you look around your workplace, there are always some people who have risen up the ladder quickly while others stay in the same role for a long time. Of course, not everyone wants a promotion. Some people are content just doing their job, which is fine. But there are plenty of people who want that next role and don’t seem to be able to get it.

Here are three things that people who get promoted quickly often do to speed their path to the next position: Be useful and effective It may seem obvious, but most people who get promoted quickly (and often) are good at what they do. While some amount of being good at your job involves having some underlying talent for it, a lot of it really is hard work and engagement. Doing your work well means doing it well enough. That is, you don’t need to get an A+ on every effort. You only need that A+ on the things that require A+ effort. But, you do want to make sure that the things you do are done well enough to satisfy customers or clients, push a project forward, or give your boss what they need to succeed.

The other part of being good at your job involves finding problems to solve in addition to waiting to be told what to do next. You are likely to notice tasks that haven’t been done that have slipped through the cracks. When you do, be proactive. Start by raising the issue with your boss to find out whether anyone is addressing the problem. If nobody is dealing with it and the boss thinks it’s important, volunteer to take it on, or at least to be part of the team that works on it. Proactively finding issues to work on is crucial, because the higher you rise in any organization, the more likely you are to have to identify the issues that need to be addressed rather than just being told what to do. Gaining a reputation as a problem solver demonstrates to others that you have the mindset that will make you successful in a new role. Learn what the next role requires A general rule in organizations is that the skills that enabled you to succeed in a particular role are not the skills that will help you to succeed in the next role. Success at entry level tasks often leads you into people management, which is quite different than whatever customer- or client-facing work you were doing before (though your expertise at the tasks of the people you manage does matter). Doing well as a manager often leads to roles that require more strategic or operational thinking. It may also require more management or oversight over budgets.

When you’re interested in a promotion, you have to do your current work well, but you also have to learn what is going to be required of you in the next role. People who get promoted quickly, start by observing people who occupy the roles they aspire to. They pay attention to the differences between what they would have said in a situation and what those individuals say. That provides information about what people in those roles think is important. Not only do they learn from passive observation, but they try to arrange time to interact with the folks who have the roles they want. They find opportunities to ride along with them to learn about the tasks they do. They seek changes to try their hand at some of those tasks with supervision. They take classes to help them develop skills they have not yet mastered. Build a strong social network You have probably heard the phrase “it’s not what you know, it’s who you know that matters.” That isn’t quite accurate. If you want to get that promotion quickly, it is both what you know and who you know that matters. The previous two sections focused on the “what you know” piece.

At times, organizations will promote people without any competition for the role. An individual is offered a chance at promotion because of their performance. When you have key decision makers in your social network, you increase the chances that you will be offered a role. Even when the promotion is competitive, the playing field isn’t level. Organizational leaders identify people they think will excel in those role and will give them mentoring, advice, and opportunities that further prepare them to take on the new role. This added training increases someone’s fitness for the role, and so when the time comes for a competitive review process, the desired candidate also appears to be (objectively) the best candidate. So, you want to be in line for that added training that prepares you for the new role. Those key organizational decision-makers are busy. So, you aren’t likely to get recognition for your work without doing a few things to help you get noticed. Take chances to give presentations for the group so that more people get to know you and what you do. Go to meetings where high-level leaders are present. If it isn’t awkward, introduce yourself (or have your boss introduce you). You don’t have to do much self-promotion in those introductions. Just work to establish yourself as a person whose name those leaders will recognize when they hear it again.