Instacart IPO update: Lower valuation means stock could pop on listing day

The grocery delivery company, which recently filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as it prepares to go public, submitted an updated filing in which it has revised its valuation. The updated filing, sent to the SEC on Monday, says that the company is looking at a valuation of around $9 billion—a range between $8.6 billion and $9.3 billion, to be exact. That’s a dramatic decrease from two years ago, when Instacart was valued at around $39 billion during a 2021 fundraising round. It’s also significantly less than the $24 billion valuation the company was eyeing in 2022.

In all, a valuation of $9 billion represents a cut of almost 77% from two years ago.

Instacart’s shares are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq under the “CART” ticker as early as next week, and the company planned to kick off its IPO roadshow on Monday. The IPO could still be the bigger—and, regardless, it’s likely to be one of the most notable of the year—but the revised valuation is sending a message to investors to reset expectations. Last week, chipmaker Arm also set a renewed valuation as it prepares to IPO, too.