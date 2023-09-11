How to help Morocco earthquake victims: 8 things you can do right now

On Friday night, a 6.8- to 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Moroccan High Atlas Mountains, which is about 45 miles southwest of Marrakesh. As NBC News reports , at the time of this writing there are at least 2,122 known fatalities and 2,421 injured.

The United Nations says 300,000 people in the country have been affected, with those in the quake-stuck zones sleeping outside for the last three nights for fear that aftershocks could bring down more structures. One of the big problems was that the worst of the shocks took place in remote mountain areas where villages are hard to reach, which aid workers are focusing on now.

Here are eight ways you can help the victims of the Morocco earthquake: