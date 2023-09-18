Apple has officially released iOS 17 to the public. The latest version of the iPhone’s operating system is packed with scores of new features big and small. But which are the best? Here are the iOS 17 features we’re most excited about.

10. Readable audio messages, for when you can’t listen to them

Instead of sending you a written text in the iPhone Messages app, sometimes friends will send a recorded voice memo. It saves them from having to type their message out. But sometimes when you receive a voice memo, you’re not in a place where you can listen to it. You may be in a workplace meeting, or at the movies.

Now, iOS 17 audio messages are automatically transcribed, so that you can immediately see them, even if you can’t listen to them.

9. Autofill sentences, for completing your thoughts

The iPhone has been able to autocomplete individual words as you type for years now. But iOS 17 brings a new autofill feature that will save you a lot of time. Now the iPhone will be able to autofill entire sentences as you begin typing them. All you need to do is tap the space bar when a sentence autocomplete appears, and the sentence will be automatically filled in.