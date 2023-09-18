Apple has officially released iOS 17 to the public. The latest version of the iPhone’s operating system is packed with scores of new features big and small. But which are the best? Here are the iOS 17 features we’re most excited about.
10. Readable audio messages, for when you can’t listen to them
Instead of sending you a written text in the iPhone Messages app, sometimes friends will send a recorded voice memo. It saves them from having to type their message out. But sometimes when you receive a voice memo, you’re not in a place where you can listen to it. You may be in a workplace meeting, or at the movies.
Now, iOS 17 audio messages are automatically transcribed, so that you can immediately see them, even if you can’t listen to them.
9. Autofill sentences, for completing your thoughts
The iPhone has been able to autocomplete individual words as you type for years now. But iOS 17 brings a new autofill feature that will save you a lot of time. Now the iPhone will be able to autofill entire sentences as you begin typing them. All you need to do is tap the space bar when a sentence autocomplete appears, and the sentence will be automatically filled in.
8. FaceTime voicemail, for leaving an animated message
Have you ever made a FaceTime video or audio call, only for the other person not to pick up? In such instances, you then usually text them to deliver your message. But now, in iOS 17, you can leave unanswered FaceTime calls a voice or video voicemail.
With the addition of FaceTime voicemails, Apple’s call service has essentially become no different from traditional calls, capability-wise. And with the addition of FaceTime video voicemails, you can still let the person see what you wanted to show them, like your dog doing something adorable.
7. A simpler Siri prompt, for cutting to the chase
AI chatbots such as ChatGPT are all the rage, but Apple hasn’t given up on its digital voice assistant yet. In iOS 17, Siri gains some new talents, which make the feature both easier to use and more intelligent. Apple is ditching the requirement of having to say “Hey, Siri” to activate the assistant. Now, a user can just say “Siri” followed by their request. Getting rid of the longer phrase makes communicating with Siri feel more natural (and polite).