Empathy in action: How to always lead with the customer in mind

BY Christina Kosmowski3 minute read

“Leading with the customer in mind” sounds intuitive. You’d think it would be ubiquitous. But amid the day-to-day hustle of contemporary business, leading with a true customer-first ethos—leading with empathy—can feel like an abstract leadership philosophy. I’ve found a way to make it concrete. (Call it “operational empathy” if you want to make it sound like management science.) And it starts with knowing who your customer is. It may not be who you think. In the enterprise technology industry, where our company works, too often “the customer” refers to the company or organization buying the systems, software, or cloud services that tech vendors sell. That reduces the customer to an abstraction, and it means missing an opportunity to build trust and loyalty.

When your organization sees customers as an abstraction rather than teams of people, expressions of empathy can seem false. But when you practice genuine empathy, your customers become your allies. POUR YOUR HEART INTO IT—AND LEAVE IT THERE As I’ve grown as a leader, I’ve learned to think of our customers as the individuals whose careers depend on us—the ones who rely on our technology to boost their reputations and increase their value to the organization. At LogicMonitor, we pour our hearts into these relationships because we’re asking them to risk everything on us. These are folks on the front lines of technology infrastructure, the ones who hear about the problems, big and small—all day long. It’s because we’re asking them to risk everything on us that we stay committed to them.

Not long ago, I got to see customer-centered empathy in action. A university came to us about a high-priority initiative to transition 3,000 devices to the cloud—ASAP. It was a huge undertaking, yet we understood the urgency of the position they were in. Our product team accelerated plans to develop the technology and committed to working day and night with their product team to get it done. Research has shown that when you treat others empathetically, they’re likely to perform better and have a more positive attitude. And yet, it turns out that showing empathy towards customers is not as easy as it sounds. In a recent study by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, nearly 72% of businesses stated that they “understand what it feels like to be one of our customers.” Yet, little more than one-third of consumers surveyed for the same study agreed that companies actually understand them. UNDERSTAND YOUR CUSTOMER ON MULTIPLE LEVELS

Certainly, the C-suite’s perspective is critical to understanding how you can evolve with the customer’s vision. At the same time, I encourage my team to engage with our customers on many levels across the organization. Regardless of whether it comes from a technologist, business manager, or senior executive, once you understand the goals and challenges at different levels of the organization, it’s almost impossible not to be empathetic. WITH EMPATHY, YOUR CUSTOMERS BECOME YOUR ALLIES

In practice, customer-centered empathy means treating your customer as a person—not as an entity or company or ‘just another customer.’ Here are three principles to keep top of mind: 1. Listen. Really Listen. You know that saying, “Walk a mile in someone else’s shoes”? That applies to customers, too. Give them a call. Meet for coffee outside the office. Inquire about their weekend. Learn about their outside interests before diving into business matters. Be flexible around their schedule. Do more than hear what they want from you—listen to what they’re really saying and you will become their partner, not just their vendor.

2. Take It Personally. Knowing and understanding what keeps your customers up at night and what really matters to them goes beyond helping them buy your product or implement your technology. Making every interaction about the people (not the company) leads to mutual trust, respect, and partnership. For example, we have customers in Ukraine who’ve experienced enormous upheaval and displacement. Checking in on them and asking how we can best support them and be the best possible partner to them in these trying times—and then following through on that—has gone a long way in building our partnership.

3. Make Customers The Hero In Their Own Story. The challenges of working in today’s uncertain economic climate affect our clients every day, just as they do us. In everything you do for your customers, think about how it will help them look good and navigate their day to day just a little bit more easily. Share data or an insight that provides some clarity—and reassurance—and always remember that their success is your success. In the fast-moving world of enterprise technology, this empathy-driven, customer-centric mindset makes a huge difference. You don’t find partners by selling to them. You become partners by working with them.