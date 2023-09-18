BY Jason Hennessey4 minute read

Let’s face it: Burnout is inevitable at some point in your business life. If you find yourself feeling utterly drained at the end of each workday and struggling to summon the enthusiasm you once had for growing your business, rest assured that you are not alone. Burnout has become a pervasive issue affecting employees across various industries. No one is immune to burnout, and it can severely hinder your ability to lead effectively—impacting decision-making, creativity, and overall performance.

When confronted with burnout, it’s crucial to be proactive and take meaningful steps to address and overcome it. My personal journey through burnout has provided valuable insights into effective strategies for both prevention and recovery. By incorporating these techniques, you can navigate the challenges of burnout and emerge stronger and more resilient than ever before. 1. PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR BODY How do you feel? Burnout might manifest as emotions, stress, exhaustion, or even frequent frustration. Burnout has a way of sneaking up on you because many of its symptoms can be mistaken for other problems—not sleeping well at night, for example. Catching burnout early on is the best route to a smooth recovery. The more burned out you become, the longer it could take to recover.

The World Health Organization even classifies burnout as a medical condition, stating that “Burnout is a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It is characterized by three dimensions: 1) feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; 2) increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job; and 3) a sense of ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment. Burn-out refers specifically to phenomena in the occupational context and should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life.” 2. UNDERSTAND YOUR PURPOSE You had a vision when you began your business, a dream of something grand you could accomplish that drives you to continue to grow. It’s often that vision that gives you a sense of purpose in what you do. Burnout tends to sneak in when you lose sight of that vision and purpose. If you feel a lack of purpose in your everyday tasks, they can quickly become a grind and even something you dread doing. Performing tasks that don’t feel purposeful lacks satisfaction and quickly leads to burnout.

Revisit your vision and your purpose regularly. If it’s changed, that’s OK—you just need to know what your purpose is. Then find ways to keep that purpose in mind with everything you do. Connecting your actions to your vision can make them more fulfilling and energizing, which is great for both the prevention of and recovery from burnout. 3. SPEND MORE TIME CONNECTING Isolation is a major cause of burnout, and did you know it’s also bad for your health? It’s linked to many health conditions, and according to the CDC, can significantly increase your risk of premature death from any cause. Humans need social connection, and it’s helpful in preventing and treating burnout.

Community and social connection can be energizing and help you stay focused on your purpose. Sometimes it’s just nice to hear that someone else has struggled with burnout and understands how you’re feeling. Whether it’s time with family, friends, or even your team, set aside time on your calendar regularly to connect on a transparent, personal level. 4. EASE WORKLOAD BY RELINQUISHING SOME CONTROL A heavy workload is one of the major factors that lead to burnout. As a business owner, reducing your workload may seem impossible, but that feeling is almost never true. There is always something that can be taken off your schedule and delegated to someone else—it’s just a matter of learning to give up a little bit of control and trusting someone on your team to complete that task.

This was something I struggled with early on in my business. I quickly learned the value I bring to my business is in my creativity and vision, and many of my team members can perform tasks I used to handle even better than I could. Delegation is essential to managing (and preventing) burnout. 5. CELEBRATE REGULARLY The feelings of progress and proper rewards for your actions are important factors in avoiding burnout. When you feel you’re not making progress or your actions aren’t paying off the way you expect, it can lead to frustration and feelings of insignificance that contribute to burnout.

While it’s important to keep your eye on longer-term goals, a great way to create a sense of progress is to set smaller goals as steps on the way to larger goals and celebrate every win along the way. 6. SCHEDULE TIME FOR ENERGIZING PRACTICES What relaxes you? Makes you laugh? Energizes you? Maybe it’s a hobby like painting or paragliding, or maybe it’s something like a daily meditation practice or a walk in the park. Think about what brings you joy and leaves you in a positive mood afterward. It’s worth taking the time to discover those activities or practices and then scheduling them regularly.

Life is about more than just your business, and when your business begins to take over your life, that’s a sure path toward burnout. By making time for things that give you energy and happiness, you can gain that time back in focus, efficiency, and motivation in your work life. Burnout can wreak havoc on both personal well-being and business growth, underscoring the crucial need for business leaders to prioritize their mental and physical health. Preventing burnout should be a top priority, as it is a challenge that most individuals will inevitably encounter. Implementing proactive measures to avoid burnout is essential for maintaining long-term productivity and overall well-being. For those currently experiencing burnout, take solace in the fact that recovery is entirely possible. With the right strategies and support, it is possible to emerge from burnout stronger, happier, and more energized than ever before.