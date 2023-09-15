BY Beau Oyler4 minute read

Cachet doesn’t last forever, even for the most prominent content creators, but that doesn’t preclude innovative, future-focused creators from building opportunities for long-term audience and business growth. And those opportunities stem directly from the building and nurturing of strong brands.

As a designer who works closely with some of the world’s top content creators, I’ve witnessed firsthand the factors that distinguish highly successful creator brands from those that fall flat. Brands that succeed align deeply with the personalities and interests of both the creators and their subscribers or followers. To build brands that scale and endure, content creators should harness data analytics to design unique, craveable products that forge long-lasting bonds with audiences. Let’s break down when, why, and how content creators should launch brands. WHEN AND WHY CONTENT CREATORS SHOULD LAUNCH BRANDS

If you are a content creator with a large audience—anywhere from 5 to 50 million followers or subscribers—you need to start thinking about creating a brand that is going to supersede your current fame. For the most part, content creators start off on a single platform such as YouTube or TikTok. The first step to building a more lasting presence is expanding to another channel, ensuring that you pair your personal brand with the right platforms. Once creators have established a strong community, only then should they consider transforming their presence into a brand. Although some creators seem to be everywhere right now, they will eventually expire. By taking their brand to the next level with tangible and exciting experiences and products, creators can tap into their loyal followers and the wide reach they’re building right now. This sets them up for business success that lasts.

A creator can’t meet and share moments with each of their fans personally. Instead, brands offer a tangible piece of a creator. They enable a consumer to have a concrete, authentic experience with a creator through physical products. For example, fans of MrBeast—who promotes wanting to eat better, more ethically sourced ingredients—can have a tangible connection with him through his CPG brand Feastables and its better-for-you snacks. If a brand can resonate with people—and importantly, if it develops an existence independent from its creator—it has the opportunity to transcend and outlast a creator’s digital presence. CREATE BRANDS THAT RESONATE WITH YOUR AUDIENCE It’s too common these days to see content creators take a product from China and slap their name or face on it. Merch: It’s cheap and everyone knows it. Consumers are tired of seeing it and they don’t buy it.

The problem is that these products fail to resonate deeply with audiences. In most cases, fans and followers align with what a creator creates or stands for more than the creator’s actual name. I’ve witnessed creators with millions of followers fail to sell more than a handful of sweatshirts after the first month in market. For creators to break out of this mold, they need to build brands and products that resonate with their following. By approaching branded products this way, creators can build businesses with lasting power. When I work with creators who are interested in launching a brand, the first thing I want to pin down is their “why.” Without the “why,” or purpose, behind creator brands, consumers fail to develop a connection with them. Take a look at the average celebrity endorsement. Fans can tell when a celebrity’s values align with the product versus when they’re promoting solely for cash money. This is true when you promote someone else’s product or your own.

Kristen Bell’s brand Hello Bello is an example of a celebrity brand done right. During our conversation at Accelerate 2022, she revealed it was her own experience as a mother looking for products that would fit her lifestyle and values that inspired her to create the brand. In doing so, Bell created a brand that tapped into her connection with other xennial moms. The formula is the same for Hollywood celebrities and content creators: If creators can pinpoint an authentic moment or story that ties them to their audience, they have a powerful starting point for crafting a craveable brand. LEVERAGE DATA TO CREATE CRAVEABLE PRODUCT DESIGN

All content creators know that data analytics and customer insights are critical to growth. This holds true whether you’re talking about building a YouTube channel or building a craveable brand. In addition to offering physical products that resonate with the unique values creators and their audiences share, craveable design comes from understanding the lifestyle of the creator’s audience. Products should respond to the wants and needs of subscribers and get them stoked to feel part of your world. By doing this, brands can not only drum up excitement among a creator’s audience at release, but make that excitement last. Just as content creators carefully watch their analytics to decide what to create and promote, data analytics play a major role in understanding consumers and informing the development and growth of creator brands. Creator brands and their teams should be hyper focused on consumer reviews, shopping habits, and which imagery and copy drive the highest ad or landing page conversions. MrBeast did this and found that chocolate is a $2 billion category that wasn’t getting enough love.