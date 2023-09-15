BY Liz Armbruester3 minute read

The modern customer experience is always on and takes place across numerous platforms and interactions. The constant and multi-faceted nature of customer experience today means that companies must be able to meet customers when and where they are with the information they need. I like to think of this unspoken expectation as needing to be able to deliver the right content to the right person at the right time and in the right channel. Sounds like a lot of steps to get right, right? Maybe not, if you have the right mix of human, digital, and product touch in place. Here’s how you can enable the right mix to serve customers where and when they need it along with the information they need, as well as the benefits it can bring to your company.

CREATE A CUSTOMER BLUEPRINT Each customer has a unique journey with your company—it’s inevitable. Customers come to your company through a variety of different channels and methods, leverage a different mix of your product set, encounter varying challenges at different times, and more. Because of the uniqueness of customer journeys, it’s important to know “who” and “what” is involved in each step of a customer’s journey. That’s where a customer blueprint comes into play. A customer blueprint is a way to visualize the customer experience by outlining every interaction a customer has with your company. Think of this blueprint like a blueprint for building a house. Blueprints have all of the details to build the house—from foundational elements like framing to specifics like where every electrical outlet will land. Your customer blueprint should be the exact same and contain specifications for every piece needed to successfully move customers throughout their journey.

Your customer blueprint may look different, especially if you solve a complex business requirement, have multiple product lines, have customers from a variety of industries, or other factors. Still, the blueprint should be created with the intent to move a customer from point A to point B, like from onboarding to renewal. Every step of your customer blueprint should capture which persons or technologies are engaged and how the transition should happen behind the scenes. CREATE THE RIGHT MIX OF “TOUCH” Once you understand the blueprint of your customer journey and identify who and what needs to show up throughout that process, you can begin to enable a mix of servicing tools. This mix is comprised of humans, product capabilities, and the right digital technologies to best meet customer needs.

Take our company as an example. We think about our customer journey in three key segments: adoption and onboarding, services and support, and renewals and growth. From the very beginning, we integrate a mix of digital technologies and human touch as customers go live on our solutions. As they move into services and support, they can leverage in-product help information to navigate questions and challenges. And once they reach the renew and grow stage, both digital technologies and human support play important roles in meeting customer needs. This mix is critical because of that always-on nature of customer experience today. We can’t solely rely on humans to support customers with every question they have at every stage of their journey. Functionality within our products must exist to answer questions and provide supporting documentation. We must also look at the best of technology like AI, machine learning, and generative chat to fill gaps that exist between human support and in-product documentation. The same can be said for most technology companies. Providing ample touchpoints across humans, products, and digital tools helps ensure the customer blueprint comes to life and avoids losing customers in cracks along the journey. The touchpoints provide support resources throughout customers’ entire lifecycle with your company.

CREATE EFFICIENCY AND SCALE FOR YOUR BUSINESS Enabling a multi-touch customer experience not only benefits your customers, but also your company itself. Not every customer question or concern requires a human on the other side. For example, applying technology, like generative chat, in the right parts of the customer journey can help your business cut costs, while also meeting customer expectations. The right mix not only enables cost savings but can also serve as a catalyst for scale. Technology enables you to properly serve more customers at the same time. This means you could potentially onboard more customers faster, enable upsells digitally, resolve customer issues efficiently, and more—all allowing your business to scale.