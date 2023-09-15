BY Kira Caban4 minute read

Staffing strategies are not one-size-fits-all, but it’s tough for businesses to break out of models involving traditional employment. After decades of limited innovation around filling roles to meet demand, businesses are trying new methods to achieve agility and efficiency that seasonal staffing can’t. Businesses looking for ways to keep their workforce both strong and flexible in a challenging economy should consider taking a layered approach to staffing that combines permanent employees with flexible workers.

WHEN TRADITIONAL STAFFING FALLS FLAT Traditionally, businesses aim to hire permanent employees. But this model can leave a lot to be desired in industries that experience shifting demands throughout the year. In retail, companies experience an annual holiday uptick, bringing in seasonal workers from October to December. But for companies in other industries, like entertainment and hospitality, predicting when you’re going to hit a peak and need to bring in temporary workers isn’t always so obvious. When the pandemic caused lasting and unprecedented changes in consumer buying habits, many industries suddenly had to find staff to supplement their workforce. Yet, as things gradually returned to normal, top employers like Walmart and Amazon ended up being overstaffed going into 2022. When the unexpected happens, relying on past experiences and seasonality isn’t enough.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

With so many shifts in the market, your business should remain agile enough to scale up or down quickly. By utilizing flexible workers, you can approach staffing challenges thoughtfully and strategically, supplementing your core workforce rather than disrupting it. A LAYERED APPROACH SUPPORTS EFFICIENCY Every business has a base layer that holds everything together: its permanent employees. The business has invested in them, and they’ve invested in the business. These employees hold invaluable institutional knowledge; they understand how the business works and business owners can count on them to perform. These employees form a critical part of any staffing strategy, but base employees alone represent a relatively fixed talent pool. They can only be available for so much time and do so much work. They may not have the capacity to support your business through periods of high demand.

When peaks happen, companies should have another layer to augment base employees: one that’s flexible and easy to activate when the need arises. Short-term workers can fill this role, forming the top layer of staffing and creating a resource that is highly agile but not fully sustainable. They’re there and fulfilling a need now, but what about next time? To effectively meet staffing demands, businesses should create a new middle layer. To scale effectively, businesses should strike a balance between the reliability of their core employees and fleeting temporary additions. This middle layer belongs to recurring workers who continue to come back for regular shifts, which helps them build institutional knowledge. They aren’t permanent hires, but they’ve been trained, they know your business, and they know what they need to do to be successful. They’re in a sweet spot. They, like other flexible workers, can set their own schedule to work around child care, travel, and anything else in their busy lives. They are also able to schedule more or fewer shifts depending on their desired level of income, allowing them to have more control over their financial stability.

advertisement

BENEFITS FOR EVERYONE While the benefits for the worker are easy to see, the business and permanent employees gain just as much. Recurring workers allow businesses to reduce overtime by being available to cover shifts, and recurring workers can also fill in when permanent employees need time off so a business doesn’t have to reduce their hours or production. Introducing recurring workers could even help a business retain permanent employees interested in shifting to fewer hours or a more flexible schedule. This model can also lead the way for a smoother hiring process. Imagine being able to skip the onboarding process for a new hire because they’ve been a recurring employee there already. This method lets businesses get a good look at potential new hires rather than having permanent employees start and need extensive training.

The relationship is more stable from both perspectives, allowing businesses to supplement permanent employees more efficiently and allowing workers to have more options than they would in a traditional permanent position. It’s a win-win for everyone. ADAPTING TO A CHANGING ECONOMY Temporary workers have always been able to fill a role, but what happens next season? All businesses need a roster of people they can count on when they experience peak demand, preferably people they’ve already trained and worked with. A layered approach to staffing promotes efficiency by creating a new subset of people you have relationships with and know will get the job done well.