There are few businesses that don’t want productive employees. The good news is most employees feel the same way. There’s a high that comes from being a productive team member instead of the person who always has Netflix on in the background and just waits for 5 p.m. to roll around.

But if productivity is something that both businesses and (arguably most) employees strive for, why does it remain elusive? If your people are toiling away but you still aren’t seeing the results you want, it could be that some prerequisites are missing. Here are three to consider: 1. START WITH STRATEGY If you don’t have a strategy, you don’t have a goal. And it’s hard for your employees to be productive when they don’t know where they’re going or how to begin. They’ll be like a baseball team that tries to play a game without knowing the rules. The coordination between players will be off, and team members will wander aimlessly on the field, wondering what to do next.

I’ve found this is what happens when leaders automatically jump to assigning tasks. They focus on extracting deliverables from their team rather than considering why those things should exist. Or, leaders know in their own heads what the company’s purpose is, but fail to communicate it effectively. What’s driving the work isn’t clear and doesn’t unite the people who have to carry it out. Motivation won’t be there when there’s no link between a team’s tasks and organizational strategy. Employees thrive on purpose and connection, a point Gartner’s research drives home. It’s why more leaders recognize the importance of strategic alignment, something McChrystal Group teaches other organizations to do. By aligning your company’s objectives with the work people do every day, you can foster productivity by providing your team with purpose. USE METRICS MINDFULLY

The business world is in love with numbers. Consequently, there’s a temptation to emphasize the quantitative over the qualitative. But obsessing over numerical targets can actually limit a team’s performance and lead to burnout. PartnerHero, a customer experience outsourcer, conducted an internal study that shows how this happens. They gave one team a specific quantitative goal, while another was simply asked to produce as many widgets as they could in the same time frame. Without a strict number to meet, the second team outperformed the first. Not only that, but they did so because team members shared ideas for improving their process. In the first team, a rigid focus on a target figure prompted employees to do so much and no more. In the second, team camaraderie led to both innovation and higher productivity. So when you use metrics in your business, make continuous improvement—not static numbers—the focus. And don’t ignore the human factors that drive productivity, like team cohesion and collaboration.

I believe you can take care of your people and bring home solid numbers. When I look at our company’s success, of course I want to see continual growth in monthly recurring revenue. But I’m just as interested in how many team events we’ve held in a quarter and what percentage of our employees are using all their PTO by year-end. It’s a virtuous cycle: If your team is more productive, they can accomplish more for the business and leave more time for work-life balance. PROVIDE THE RIGHT TECH For many business leaders, investing in new technology can seem like a double-edged sword. Sure, there’s the promise of increased productivity at some point, but not before the team spends days or even weeks climbing the learning curve. Real work languishes as processes are restructured around an unfamiliar tool whose successful adoption is far from guaranteed. No wonder implementing brand-new tech doesn’t always appear to be an asset to productivity.

Despite the challenges, though, equipping employees with tools to streamline tasks can be a game changer. One of the reasons I invested in a company providing online calendar and team scheduling software is because it lets people schedule events internally and externally without a bunch of back-and-forth emails. The application also facilitates time blocking—one of the best productivity enhancers there is. Between these two features, employees can both save time and be more aware of how they’re spending it. To me, the key to team productivity is eliminating wasted time, like those endless email threads. That’s why my current company has invested heavily in apps that streamline our employees’ tasks. For example, we recently partnered with the vendors of two tools. The first saves time on the strategic planning involved in pillar content marketing, and the second helps us evaluate client websites to make sure their onsite content is optimized for search. While adopting these tools meant spending time and money, it has also enabled our team to serve our clients faster and more effectively. PROMOTING PRODUCTIVITY