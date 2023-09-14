BY Chalmers Brown3 minute read

We’re over halfway through 2023, and so far, I’d say things are looking… interesting. The markets are riding a multi-month winning streak. Hollywood is on strike. AI is both the savior and destroyer of the world. China’s growth is sluggish. Tesla is soaring (yes, Elon Musk’s empire is big enough to compare to the world’s largest economies).

With the first two quarters of the year wrapped up, it’s the perfect time to re-examine ongoing trends, especially in the world of marketing. Even if you aren’t a marketer (like myself), I’ve found that these trends reveal a lot about bleeding-edge customer interests and habits—which are essential to running a customer-centric company. Here are a few top promotional trends that are worth watching as the rest of 2023 plays out. 1. MARKETERS ARE AMPLIFYING CONTENT

Content marketing is no longer the headline element in a marketing plan. One term that is rising to the forefront is “amplified marketing.” Audio and video content marketing platform Casted describes amplified marketing as a “new approach to content marketing.” The goal is to expand beyond text-driven tools like blogs to also include audio and visual elements of marketing content. It also means infusing your content creation with input from subject matter experts. If you want your content to pop, seek out input from experts in or adjacent to your field. For instance, a tech company developing robotics for application in health care might interview a doctor or hospital administrator.

Once you’ve recruited expert opinions, amplify these voices throughout your marketing strategy. Include their advice and wisdom across text, audio, and video content. This associates your brand with reputable individuals, which can improve your thought leadership, authority, and credibility in the eyes of your target audience. 2. A.I. IS IN THE LIMELIGHT ChatGPT came out in late 2022, and since then, the world has been grappling with the positives and negatives of genuinely capable artificial intelligence (A.I.) tools.

In marketing, the momentum is just starting to build. A.I. business platform Levity lists half a dozen ways this specifically applies to marketing. These vary from enhancing customer relationships through 24/7 customer support to automating repetitive tasks like emails and survey analysis. Keep A.I. on your radar. The growing suite of A.I. tools is making it easy to seamlessly implement this cutting-edge tech into your brand’s marketing endeavors. Figure out which iterations work for your brand’s needs sooner rather than later. 3. SEO IS IN FLUX

Google’s search algorithm is becoming ever more sophisticated. Its recent integration of generative AI is just the latest in a long string of developments, many of which are leaving traditional search engine optimization (SEO) in the dust. SEO guru Neil Patel boldly claims SEO isn’t dead. Nevertheless, marketers can no longer easily manipulate or game the system. Zero-click search (i.e., Google providing an answer without the searcher needing to click through to a site) is particularly troubling for site traffic. Rather than throw in the towel, Patel thinks brands should shift their take on SEO. Rather than treat it as an independent traffic generator, use it as a way to reinforce the performance of genuine high-quality content. As you amplify your content with expert opinions (see trend one), use SEO best practices to ensure Google sends the right people to that page.

4. SOCIAL COMMERCE IS BOOMING Social commerce is the concept of conducting e-commerce on social media platforms. It provides unique customer access by marketing to consumers on the social platforms that they already use. While this streamlines certain elements of marketing, the shift can make things much more complicated. For instance, one major challenge is the fact that there are so many platforms and marketing methodologies. But the social media experts at Hootsuite help narrow the playing field. They recommend e-commerce-friendly platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, and TikTok. Choose the platform(s) where your target audience is most prevalent. Then use things like A.I. chatbots (see trend two), reviews, and e-commerce integrations to turn your social profiles into revenue streams.