While technology and marketing trends come and go (remember NFTs? the metaverse?), there seems to be something a little different with the current buzz around artificial intelligence (AI), and particularly generative AI. As much as you may be sick of hearing about ChatGPT, there are many other ways that this technology can be utilized to accelerate business growth. That said, if you have planned out key components of your digital transformation efforts that do not include AI-based tools, it wouldn’t be wise to simply “tack on” AI elements without thinking more strategically. It’s not too late, but it’s important that you move quickly in some key areas. In this article, I’m going to talk about some ways to meaningfully incorporate AI into an ongoing digital transformation effort. ALIGN AI WITH BUSINESS GOALS

Let’s start with the fundamentals. If simply adding an AI component to your transformation effort doesn’t help achieve a key objective, you’re going to likely add time and cost with little strategic impact. Make sure you’re applying AI in a way that truly helps you achieve the goals of your digital transformation initiative, as well as your overall business goals and objectives. Some questions you can ask to help here include the following: Does AI accelerate our ability to achieve our goals, or will it simply be a distraction?

Does AI deepen the insights and decision-making abilities, or will it require expensive and time-consuming investments in data and technology infrastructure to reap those benefits?

Does AI have a long-term beneficial impact on the organization, or will it simply be a short-term fix? AI-based tools and processes can be a turbocharger added onto your transformation efforts, or it can simply be an add-on that offers little value. How closely you align AI with your business goals can make the difference.

GET THE DATA RIGHT AI requires high-quality data to perform, whether this is through prediction, generation, or other There needs to be processes to collect data, keep data clean, and governance in place to ensure the long-term accuracy and reliability

This is truly an instance of Garbage In, Garbage Out (GIGO) where the quality of information that your AI-based tools can have a tremendous impact on the quality of your results. It makes sense when you think about it, though. For instance, in any of these cases, don’t you want to ensure that you have the best possible data-feeding AI-based recommendations and output, such as: Recommendations for customers regarding products or offers

Predictions about revenue or where to spend your marketing dollars

Content generated about your products or services that will be seen by high-value buyers While AI can seem like magic when it is implemented well, don’t ever forget that great data is the foundation of the best results when using AI. BUILD A STRONG TEAM

While AI has the potential to augment existing roles and potentially change the makeup of some of your teams, utilizing AI well still requires a strong team to do so. While many factors will vary depending on your organization, building the right team to make sure your digital transformation incorporates AI in a meaningful way will certainly include data scientists, prompt engineers, data analysts, and more. Make sure (where possible) you incorporate team members who have lived through some of the challenges that an effort like this can require. This may also include external resources like consultants and consultancies, which bring the benefit of likely working with several organizations of similar or differing types, which may help to see around some of the corners ahead. As much as we talk about AI replacing some of our human team’s work, it requires a strong team of people to enable AI to work best. This can be particularly critical during a complex digital transformation initiative, with its many moving parts.

MAKE ETHICS AND COMPLIANCE PART OF THE PROCESS As many potential benefits as there may be from incorporating AI into your digital transformation efforts, your organization can’t afford to introduce new risks into an already risky endeavor. Thus, your incorporation of AI should account for the following from the start: Privacy issues related to customer data that may be used as part of the process, and which may be affected by ever-changing consumer data privacy laws and regulations

Bias introduced into predictive models or other machine learning algorithms that can often be difficult to detect but detrimental in many ways such as discrimination against certain customer audiences or employees

Regulatory oversight to ensure that the regions your organization operates in are not falling out of compliance with any existing or new AI-related laws

Accountability throughout the process of incorporating AI, such as ensuring that there are people responsible for monitoring all of the above, and in ensuring there is transparency in the AI tools to make this easier to watch in the future Instead of being an afterthought, ethics and compliance should be part of the process of incorporating AI-based tools and processes. When done this way, there is much lower possibility of risk, and when there is, it is caught much earlier in the process.