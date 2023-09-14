BY Curtis Sparrer4 minute read

I was recently asked if I thought all clients should be doing thought leadership. I felt like a used car salesman when I said, “Yes!”

My company recently joined forces with UK market research firm Reputation Leaders on a thought leadership survey. The results show that top organizational leaders believe thought leadership has a high ROI of 16% or greater—while department heads estimated its ROI between 5% to 15%. Why the difference? C-suite titles are the most likely to be featured in thought leadership. WHY THOUGHT LEADERSHIP IS IMPORTANT

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Effective thought leadership is part of an overall PR program, which in turn should be part of an overall marketing program. When it isn’t, ROI suffers. A common mistake is to produce a single piece of content and say, “Voila! We’re done!” Thought leadership requires a regular cadence. Like any type of marketing program, consistency is critical. Some people don’t believe in thought leadership because they don’t have a winning formula. Others are curbing investments given the soft economy when they should be doubling down. You can bet some of their competitors realize this and take advantage of the lack of competition for mindshare. Later, when the macroeconomic state improves, those who paused thought leadership will struggle to regain momentum when their competitors have sustained momentum over time.

WHAT TO SAY AND WHAT NOT TO SAY There are better and worse ways to produce thought leadership. The best ways are to: be thoughtful and purposeful about it

consider your audience

pay attention to what others in your competitive landscape are saying about the topic so you have the context to add something new to the conversation

focus on issues and trends instead of products

provide others with meaningful observations or advice they can apply in their daily lives What doesn’t work is the opposite of the advice listed above. The most common mistake is to write the functional equivalent of an advertisement. For one thing, no one will want to read it, including the editor, who will likely reject it at first glance.

The media’s job is not to be a cheerleader for your company. Their job is to engage an audience and make them think. Thought leadership is about advancing or starting a conversation. For example, consider the instant popularity of ChatGPT. There’s so much noise about it, editors are overloaded with articles on the topic. AI is even worse. Sadly, few pitches to media offer new insights and most will likely get deleted immediately. Sometimes, all it takes is a read of the subject line. A minority of outreach will receive a “thanks, but no thanks” message. Refrain from pitching existing content, simply because it would be more efficient for your company. Some communications managers pitch a blog that’s posted on their website or LinkedIn, which they send to publications for consideration. Their pitches fail because editors do plagiarism checks to discover whether the submission is a repeat of the company’s website or blog—or worse, someone else’s work.

When all else fails, follow instructions. Publications tend to have writing guidelines that help contributors succeed and they all say the same core things: Must be original and unpublished elsewhere

Should be written for [the publication’s target audience]

Should not be promotional

We reserve the right to edit it

We retain all rights (or limited rights)

We may select or reject your work without further explanation

The target length should be [word count] Do read the individual publication’s guidelines, so you’ll have a better chance of success. MOTIVATIONS FOR CONSUMING AND PRODUCING THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

advertisement

The executives we surveyed said the main reason they consume thought leadership is FOMO (fear of missing out). Specifically, they want to improve problem-solving skills, discover new ideas and innovations, and stay current with the most recent trends. Some of our clients combine research and thought leadership to bring new information to a conversation. For example, for Hallmark, we discovered that equal percentages of people expected dinner or sex from an e-card recipient. Another client study revealed that New Yorkers were the most likely to shop on their phones during funerals. Fun and sexy work in some instances. Either way, the goal is to stop someone in their tracks by making them realize something they didn’t already know, or providing a perspective that “rises above the noise.” Journalists often tell us they receive between 100 and 200 pitches per day, so milquetoast pitches and story ideas just won’t cut it.

The reasons for producing thought leadership include “to be the leading voice in the industry,” “to generate awareness,” and “to generate new business leads,” which tells us that thought leadership is being used throughout the sales funnel. However, the real test is whether you’ve influenced others’ thinking. Maybe they reach out as the result of a story you appeared in or a social post, seek you out at a conference, or even add an “answer” to your post opposing its thesis or supporting points—which is good because conflict drives conversations. BE BRAVE You won’t influence others’ thinking by saying the same thing in the same way as another person. Be original.

Sometimes clients say they don’t know what to say, which is one reason to hire outside help. If you find yourself in a similar situation, think about what is and is not being said about a topic that’s strategic to your company and find a way to fill the gap or start an entirely new conversation. I also like to involve sales teams. Often, the objections they face out in the field are great fodder for thought leadership campaigns. For example, some high-tech companies face implementation challenges, yet they believe their go-to-market strategy is sound. The sales department experiences the former and the marketing department believes the latter. It’s all about alignment and orchestration. Thought leadership succeeds most often when it’s supported by organizational leaders, addresses actual customer pain points, and suggests strategies or tactics that can help their audience do their jobs more effectively.