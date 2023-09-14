Safeguarding our digital “public squares”—and democracy—in 2024

BY Nadav Shoval4 minute read

If the past decade online has been marked by misinformation, toxicity, and growing division in society, the next will look quite different. Advances in technology, such as generative AI, and growing demands from communities across the world for healthier, safer online spaces have set the stage to finally flip this tired script.

In the midst of this watershed moment, media is taking center stage. Journalism’s role in society has always been essential, but now it’s poised to go beyond just supplying the news to hosting large-scale civil discourse, rooted in fact, in the digital public square. And as the 2024 election cycle kicks off, we’re at a truly historic moment—we just need to take advantage of it. HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Last month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he was running for president. His platform of choice? X (formerly known as Twitter). Technical issues aside, a presidential candidate announcing his run outside of the traditional press would’ve been unheard of a few years ago. His choice of medium is a sign of the growing importance of online communities. This has been long in the making.

President Obama’s success on social media allowed him to overcome establishment-favorite Senator Clinton. President Trump translated his media persona into legions of social media followers who propelled him into the White House. Social media played a vital role in the Brexit referendum and in elections in my home country, Israel. Despite its powerful influence, events such as Pizzagate and January 6th clearly demonstrated the limitations of Web 2.0 social media in moderating content and preventing the spread of harmful misinformation and toxic behavior. However, a new generation of tools and experiences being designed today is ushering in a healthier, safer digital public square that reflects lessons learned. THINKING BEYOND THE SOCIAL PLATFORM

Today, the big social networks don’t have a monopoly on community. Gaming platforms, chat and messaging services like Discord and Telegram, and digital publishers all host vibrant communities—that’s billions of users and trillions of opportunities for toxicity and misinformation to spread. The Online Disinhibition Effect tells us that any online community will suffer incivility and disinformation. Research backs this up, showing that user-generated content, when not properly moderated, is often filled with attacks, vicious comments, and name-calling directed at community members and authors alike. This raises new implications and responsibilities for the publishers that host online communities. A publisher’s mandate is to deliver true news and information that meets standards of journalistic integrity and earns readers’ trust. Conversations within their community are rooted in the stories they provide, and they are therefore invested in ensuring that debates are civil and based on facts.

The deterioration of Web2’s model only raises the stakes for publishers, elevating them to a central role in promoting and creating the healthy online spaces of tomorrow. GROWING CALLS FOR ACTION AND THE EMERGENCE OF “TRUST & SAFETY” Users—the real people who make up our online communities—are hungry for change. Poll after poll shows their desire for a healthier web and to reverse growing division in our society.

In response, we’ve seen the rapid growth and professionalization of what we call “trust & safety.” This burgeoning cross-disciplinary field is addressing the need to ensure healthier experiences online. Nonprofits like WFA’s GARM, The Oasis Consortium, and many more are joined by private companies specializing entirely in moderation and safety tech. GENERATIVE AI: A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD OF DISINFORMATION AND SAFETY Alongside the expedited maturation of trust & safety, we’ve seen the acceleration of advanced technology, specifically the overnight popularity of generative AI.

In 2023, we’ve witnessed the explosive adoption of various types of generative AI, which are widely available and capable of creating deepfakes—the illusion that individuals have said or done things they never actually said or did. This manipulated media can be used maliciously to spread misinformation, damage reputations, or simply scam people. Experts warn these tools can also be used to mislead and inflame voters. These new challenges will be difficult to contend with. But generative AI has another side: It also holds the promise of quickly recognizing and correcting misinformation, combatting online toxicity, better enforcing community guidelines, and even detecting deepfakes. An added layer of complexity in the coming election will be to push forward with the best that generative AI has to offer, while curtailing the dangers.

GENERATIVE AI AND TRUST & SAFETY CONVERGE IN ADVANCE OF 2024 ELECTIONS The maturation of the trust & safety discipline and the sudden rise of generative AI adoption and applications come just before 2024—our first major election cycle since the onset of these societal and technological changes. The trust & safety movement and the application of AI-powered technology have given us countless new tools and ideas for handling everything from toxicity to data privacy. Leveraging these insights and innovations will be key to making sure the tenor of the 2024 election improves upon the past.

SO, HOW DO WE ACHIEVE PROGRESS? We can expect passionate—even controversial—online discussions of candidates and issues. Publishers’ trust & safety policies and technological tools will be stress-tested. AI-generated content will be deployed, and our ability to detect and counter it will be challenged. But we are undoubtedly charting a healthier path forward. We are better prepared to have a civil U.S. election season marked by more reliable, more truthful information.