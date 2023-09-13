BY Toni Ann Careccio4 minute read

At 6 years old, I was introduced to the concept of entrepreneurship thanks to my mother, who is the president of a large trucking company with a warehouse right outside the Holland Tunnel in New Jersey. My mother put me to work, having me pick up PODs in dispatch on the first floor, bring them up three floors to the main office, and run outbound bill of ladings back downstairs. Growing frustrated with the constant runs up and down the stairs, I created a shoe-string pulley system from the window of the dispatch office to the window of the main office and used that system to wheel the paperwork up and down. This was my first introduction to innovation solving a real-world problem. Today, being an entrepreneur is a gamble. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 20% of new businesses fail during their first two years and 45% don’t make it to their fifth year. Still, leaders can improve their chances in a host of critical ways—perhaps none more important than choosing the right market to serve. Many entrepreneurs start businesses with a bright idea, but the ones who excel—and last—are the ones who recognize who most needs their help. That’s how you can even the odds.

As the chief customer officer of a technology company providing transportation management software to transform operations for drayage carriers, freight forwarders, beneficial cargo owners, and brokers, I’ve seen what happens when an innovative solution meets a market that is starving for help. Here are five keys to finding your market and serving their distinctive needs. 1. FIND THE UNSUNG HEROES

The drayage industry has long been the most overlooked component of the supply chain. Drayage routinely being neglected can be traced in part to the deceptive simplicity of the process—moving containers over short distances from a port to a rail yard, trucking hub, or warehouse. As a result, the challenges that carriers in the field face can be minimized. More importantly, service providers treat drayage as an afterthought. Rather than designing solutions to solve drayage’s problems, they take existing solutions and try to apply them to drayage. The results were ill-fitting and ineffective. When we created a TMS specifically for drayage, we were one of the first to do it—and the market was ready for us. 2. IDENTIFY THE SCOPE AND SIZE OF MARKET

Just because a market doesn’t get attention doesn’t make it ripe for investment. It also needs the significance to support you. And that means the market must be sizable and ready—not just to support your business upon entry, but for years of growth. The drayage market is massive. According to market research firm Technavio, the U.S. easily ranks as the largest drayage market in the world, representing a market size of $6.7 billion in 2023—nearly double China’s $3.6 billion market. The U.S. market is expected to expand to $8.3 billion by 2027—a compounded annual growth rate of 5.07% since 2022. When we chose to serve the drayage community, we knew we were addressing a huge, untapped need that could fuel not just rapid, short-term growth, but also power sustainable, long-term growth. 3. KNOW YOUR MARKET INSIDE AND OUT

Recognizing a large, underserved market isn’t enough. You should understand it intimately to serve it effectively. Study and research are paramount. That means asking questions of those you hope to serve and spending quality time with their operations so that you can truly understand the challenges they face and the obstacles keeping them from greater efficiency in their operations. Our company was built by those who grew up in the drayage trucking industry, so we recognized its unique needs. 4. SOLVE FOR A PROBLEM THAT ACTUALLY MATTERS When you develop a product or service for a market, you need to solve a problem. Any entrepreneur needs to make sure there is a pressing need for their innovation. No matter how ingenious your product is, if it doesn’t solve a genuine problem, then who cares? Creating something just to create it isn’t being an entrepreneur—it’s just being clever.

We are eliminating paperwork and strengthening communication and visibility while replacing long-outdated systems that have held down the drayage trucking industry for decades. We found a clear inefficiency in the market, and we transformed it into an efficiency. For our clients, that’s invaluable. 5. ADJUST, ADAPT, ADOPT—AND NEVER STOP LEARNING If you’ve found a large, untapped market, then it’s likely only a matter of time before some competitors emerge to follow your lead. You’re going to have to get better. Once your product goes to market, it will never be perfect. You need to be keenly aware of how it is serving its purpose and serving your clients.

Listen to learn about gaps in the service your product provides and inefficiencies in how it is used. Where is your brilliant product falling short? Study your product with a skeptical, critical eye. Adapt, adjust, and refine your product to make it better, and keep up with the changing needs of your customers and the evolving industry. An agile company will take pride in seeing what works and what doesn’t work and adjusting and shifting in response. That’s what makes a business dynamic—always searching for a better way to serve your clients. When an entrepreneur succeeds quickly and believes they’ve made it, they’re in big trouble. Success, after all, is only the beginning.