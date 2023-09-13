BY Ryan Crownholm4 minute read

As an entrepreneur, your survival depends on keeping high-level goals on track while not letting small but critical details slip. Your to-do lists are long, the urge to multi-task is strong, and it’s easy to become frenzied trying to get everything done. You’ve probably had those days where you’re swept up in the non-stop grind of managing staff, running meetings, and attending to the daily maintenance of keeping your business afloat. When you finally get that moment to rest and breathe, you may find yourself wondering what you’ve actually accomplished. As someone who proudly defines myself as a bootstrapped entrepreneur, I’m very familiar with the hustle culture that surrounds my line of work. When everyone else you know seems to be burning the candle at both ends, it can feel like you’re in danger of losing the race if you’re not working at the same warp speed. To make matters worse, our world is faster-paced than ever before thanks to a 24-hour news cycle, social media, and the increasingly digital nature of our work. It’s easy to fall into the hustle trap. While wearing many hats is often necessary—and perhaps why you were drawn to entrepreneurship—long-term, sustainable success depends on understanding the difference between being busy and being productive.

SCRAP THE STATUS QUO Too often, your hectic and overbooked schedule may box you into doing things the way they’ve always been done. But, this approach doesn’t allow you time to consider whether your old systems are actually serving you. Investigating existing workflows and processes to see if they can be made more efficient is a crucial part of innovating and running a successful business. I first saw how the status quo can hold a group back during my time in the military. Antiquated technology and processes that didn’t always make sense for current-day scenarios often doubled and tripled our workloads. These inefficient systems were not only frustrating but would sometimes set us back. When I questioned why we were doing things the way we were, I was often told it was the way it had always been done. This answer wasn’t good enough for me, and I hope it’s not good enough for you either.

If your goal is to be truly productive, it’s crucial that you become inquisitive about your own relationship with being busy. It all starts by asking yourself some key questions: Why are you doing what you’re doing? Why are you doing it the way you are? What do you need to improve this process, and is there a better way? GETTING TO THE ROOT OF A PACKED SCHEDULE While you may grumble about not having time to rest or take a break from work, you may also sometimes create a busy schedule precisely because you are afraid of what will come up during a period of rest. It takes courage to address the real issues in your career or business, and grinding along as usual—while exhausting—can sometimes feel easier. I had to learn this the hard way.

Early in my career after launching a successful seven-figure hauling and junk removal company, I suffered a near-fatal work accident. The experience made me face a difficult truth about my business: My company could not survive if I wasn’t constantly overseeing every small task. It also made me realize I wasn’t envisioning a big enough future for my business or my career. With a long recovery ahead of me, change was no longer a choice. My company’s future depended on my ability to rest, have deep realizations, and regroup accordingly. Like many other entrepreneurs, being busy often had nothing to do with how much I was expanding my business or how much money I was making. It was about proving my worth to myself and others. When I stopped chasing my own self-doubt, I was finally able to see what my business really needed. BREAKING THE BUSY CYCLE

Many entrepreneurs grew up in a culture that valued hard work, and they have ideas about what this looks like. Don’t get me wrong—hard work is important, but in order to truly use your energy wisely, you must break free from romanticized notions of what it looks like and interrogate your internalized narratives around productivity and success. Only through this process can you rebuild a healthy relationship with both. It’s also important to understand and be able to identify workaholic tendencies, because this sort of approach to work can create endless cycles of dissatisfaction. If the act of working begins to feel addictive, it’s important to explore your relationship to work more deeply and consider whether you may be engaging in workaholism. One of the best ways to achieve true productivity is by pausing to take a break, or “slow down to speed up.” It’s far better to spend more time identifying gaps in your workflow now than to find yourself facing a problem after going too far in one direction. This can start with hiring, assessing employee needs, and defining core values for your team and business. Getting clear on these issues today can allow you to build a strong foundation and refocus attention elsewhere later.