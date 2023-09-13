BY Chia-Lin Simmons4 minute read

Care—whether that’s giving or receiving—bookends our lives. Yet for some reason, the bulk of the focus is either on the front end of that journey, when children enter the picture, or the back end, when parents and other relatives begin to age. In my opinion, that’s a significant oversight, especially for those among the “sandwich generation”—the more than 11 million Americans pressed between raising their own children and caring for aging parents, all while working. As business leaders, we are not alone in this reality. The teams we lead experience care similarly—something that happens only at the start or end of life. Given that the average person spends about a third of their life at work, we have an opportunity (and I believe, responsibility), to help reframe how we speak about care and support our employees as they, too, navigate the many phases of life.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Here are three conversations about care that business leaders should be having with their employees. 1. COMPANIES CAN BE CARE VILLAGES, TOO One in three millennials and nearly half of Gen Xers comprise the sandwich generation. These people also make up a large part of the collective workforce. For employees trying to balance both work and caregiving, it’s not unheard of for them to take leave (if that’s an option) or reduce their hours. But this isn’t a sustainable or effective solution. In decades past, when we lived in multi-generational families, caregiving was shared among a built-in community. Today, Western culture is dominated by the nuclear family, causing these villages of care to look quite different, or more often, not exist at all.

This means that leaders should consider the role they play as part of employees’ care villages, particularly from a benefits perspective. It should function much like when companies introduce child care, pet insurance, wellness, and lifestyle offerings into the workplace. According to Care’s Future of Benefits Report, “46% of HR leaders reported they are prioritizing child care in 2023—and 43% are prioritizing senior care.” It’s possible to create a company care village at your organization. Start by asking employees what they need (your HR team can conduct a survey.) Then consider the following as part of your action plan: Provide family care benefits for elder care and child care Help your employees by developing work policies that include flexible hours and remote work Create and communicate family leave policies Offer mental and physical wellness programs Provide financial planning benefits and assistance to help with the complexities associated with caregiving, aging parents, and college-bound children When you align your benefits strategy with the needs of employee caregivers, you can be more likely to retain your top talent and achieve your business goals.

2. MODEL CARE FOR SELF AND OTHERS WILL FOLLOW Part of being a great leader is keeping your word. You can’t expect a certain behavior from others if you don’t exhibit the same. When you start to think about incorporating the topic of care into the workplace, it doesn’t have to be a grand gesture or monumental action. It can start as something small, but it should be something you actually do, too. I started to model care for myself and others by welcoming kindness into the workplace and in my daily life—and not as a one-time thing. As Malcolm Gladwell mentions in The Tipping Point, to produce a muscle memory, you’ve got to practice and put in the hours first. I also think this way when it comes to building up the muscle of asking for help, something as unpopular for many as the stair climber at the gym. At work, I began putting in the effort on this front by asking once a day for help with something small and graciously receiving it.

advertisement

For so many leaders, asking for help can seem like a sign of weakness. I disagree. By modeling a practice of care for yourself and for others, you can provide an open channel for others to do the same. And as you build that muscle as a leader, your team can too. When you model and normalize asking for help, it allows for kindness to follow, which can build cohesion and a better work environment. 3. LIKE KINDNESS, CARE HAS A RIPPLE EFFECT FOR THE BUSINESS, TOO Instead of viewing care through a lens of beginnings and endings or crisis and catastrophe, what if you reframe it as a continuum of self-care? Here’s an example:

As a CEO, I know that shareholders, employees, and our customers depend on me to be on my game 100%. I can only do that if I take care of myself. This isn’t selfish behavior, it’s smart—for those I lead and for the business overall. Given that many businesses are fully remote and employees work from home, I recommend slotting in time for short bursts of exercise during the day so that I can maintain some physical activity. Taking my eyes off a screen for a few minutes each hour does wonders for my energy levels and my vision. For women leaders, it’s also easy to fall into the stereotype of feeling like we have to be invulnerable and completely self-reliant. We don’t and we shouldn’t. When you consider that mothers in the sandwich generation feel more stress than any other age group, it becomes clear that functioning as a village by ourselves is unsustainable. This is an important message about care to share with all employees—but it won’t ring true if you don’t first talk about it and model these behaviors from the top down.