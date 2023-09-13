BY Zain Jaffer4 minute read

Gen Zers, those born between 1997 and 2012, are now starting to enter the workplace. They are also the most racially and ethnically diverse generation. Merriam-Webster says Gen Z is “tech-savvy, pragmatic, open-minded, individualistic but also socially responsible.” Unlike Millennials and Boomers, Gen Z is extremely comfortable in the digital world with things like digital assets, social media, and the like since they hardly grew up with the analog equivalents. Investopedia says Gen Z faces an uncertain future because of the pandemic. Along with younger generations, their college-level schooling was impacted by the home school requirements during that time.

Since many of them started working through work-from-home programs, they are now encountering the reality of having to report for work every day and socialize with co-workers physically—something that older workers used to take for granted. To strengthen the workforce skills of your Gen Z employees, I would recommend teaching them the following: TIME MANAGEMENT

Working from home tends to mean more screen time, since all co-worker and customer interactions are centered on it. This also means the likelihood that employees will check their emails and social media accounts is high. They also don’t need to factor in traffic and travel time, since all they need to do is log in to the meeting room at the appointed time. With in-person meetings, being late can become more of an issue. There are also many tasks to be done during the day, and if one does not have a schedule limiting the checking of emails or social media to certain times, some of those tasks may be left undone. Bosses will then need to micromanage their Gen Z employees just to get things done. Over time, a steady routine can help fix this if your employees can adjust to it. In my case, I find that a weekly meeting with my junior subordinates helps give them some structure without having to micromanage them.

JOTTING IT DOWN Whether they prefer a digital journal or a paper one is up to them, but Gen Z employees should keep a journal to keep track of the various requests and assignments given to them. Many apps today can help them keep track of everything using their smartphone or laptop. The point is to inculcate the value of jotting down every commitment they make and when they need to deliver it. I see this with my own kids and junior employees. In my experience, once they’ve been told, they do understand the value of jotting down what has been said and agreed to.

THE ART OF SMALL TALK When you attend a video meeting, there is usually a little time at the beginning for informal banter just to warm up. Then the meeting organizer will get down to business pretty fast. That’s fine and that’s the way it should be. But in an in-person setting, sometimes you need to wait in a conference room with a few colleagues or have lunch with them. I believe the art of small talk, which many often learn in school as well, has taken a hit because of the lack of interaction with homeschooling. Some people just need more adjustment time than others, but there are a few things leaders can do to help their Gen Z employees adjust.

As a boss, it helps if you are not too stiff and formal so junior employees won’t be afraid to strike up a conversation with you. Some I’ve dealt with have the ability to talk to anyone up to the U.S. president, but others need to be coaxed. A friendly approach without diluting who you are in the organization can help. SAVING THE WORLD Many Gen Zers are very socially conscious and are active with campaigns of one sort or another. It is important to reiterate to them that in a business setting, saving the world is not necessarily their priority. Generating revenue to keep the business afloat is. Some companies may subscribe more to supporting social issues than others, so if a person feels this is the most important thing, you can perhaps suggest ways they can get involved with that line of work.

While I personally don’t dissuade junior employees from this kind of involvement, I do make sure they know it is something they need to do on their own time. That said, some companies have ESG-related goals that are part of the responsibilities that are assigned to them, which can be great roles for socially conscious Gen Zers. DON’T GIVE UP ON THEM Whether you like it or not, Gen Zers will eventually take the place of Millennials in the corporate management ranks. As long as leaders train them properly, they will be fine. It should be no different than any other age group that had their childhood affected by some type of global disruption.