What if I told you that one of the biggest departments in your company was a black box? And for team members and those who write the checks, there’s little insight into efficiency, what people are doing, and how their work measures up to industry standards. In fact, the team is so opaque that its highly paid workers are effectively accountable to no one. I know, it sounds crazy. Would you let your sales department run that way? Would you let marketing, HR, or any other part of the business run that way? Well, this is often how things work with software engineering. Lest you think this is no urgent matter, remember that software is one of the largest teams at most modern businesses. For example, Walmart has over 20,000 software developers and other tech workers. With the average salary of a software developer in the U.S. sitting at roughly $115,000, annual costs for some enterprises can easily run into the billions.

A business can’t measure what it can’t see. As the founder of three software startups over the past two decades, I’ve seen little progress on this front. For many businesses, the lack of a benchmark, as well as the right tools to measure and improve engineering efficiency, represents a massive and enormously costly problem. Here’s a look at why it persists and what you can do about it. WHY COMPANIES REMAIN IN THE DARK There are two main reasons why companies have such a poor grasp of what goes on with their software teams. First, for most businesses, software engineering only recently became a core competency. Over the past decade, what was once a niche confined to technology firms has taken over the world, turning everyone into software players.

No industry is immune: businesses as diverse as JPMorgan, HBO, General Electric, Hilton International, and Delta Airlines now have software at their heart. Unlike time-tested business functions with legacy processes like accounting, sales, and HR, software engineering is a new discipline that companies are still learning to master. Second, because they know how to write code, software engineers often take it upon themselves to build their own tools for measuring efficiency, rather than seeking support from established vendors. As a result, ironically enough, their tools are often worse than those for HR, marketing, or sales. On top of that, nearly everyone who works with software thinks their technology is unique and impossible to benchmark. For instance, the Netflix development team might argue that its technology is more complex than a bank’s software, so an apples-to-apples comparison is impossible. But the bank’s team might make the same argument, citing governance and other rules as reasons for greater complexity.

Why should the typical company care about any of this? Think about the cost of software development. The latest estimates peg the annual cost of IT at $4.6 trillion. At many companies, engineering and development costs represent one of the single biggest expenses. If the process is 50% inefficient, that’s a sizable loss. Scale it out to 30,000 developers at a large bank or another enterprise and the waste is enormous. More importantly, for most businesses today, interaction with customers is driven almost wholly by software. For example, when you look at the meteoric rise of neobanks and fintech upstarts in recent years, they’re not offering better interest rates or expanded services; they just have a better app. HOW TO FIX SOFTWARE EFFICIENCY IN THREE STEPS

So a company admits it has a software measurement problem. Now, what can they do about it? 1. SURVEY ENGINEERS To start, companies should hold up a mirror to their own processes and see how they stack up. These kinds of “diagnostics” are already table stakes elsewhere in the company, like Net Promoter Score, which is widely used across industries to assign a simple numerical score for customer loyalty.

The good news is that surveys like this are being developed for the software world—for example, by the Engineering Excellence Collective. These frameworks survey engineers on three main attributes of their software development: velocity, quality, and quantity. Velocity refers to how responsive a software development team is to market needs. If it takes six months to deliver a requested feature, that’s a challenge. Quality covers software attributes like user experience, performance, and security. Quantity measures how much a team actually produces. Armed with these survey results, companies can begin benchmarking across industries, within industries, and even within the same company. For example, a bank would be able to see how efficient its software development process is compared to that of rivals, plus how its various teams stack up against each other. 2. USE DIAGNOSTIC TOOLS TO QUANTIFY THE PROBLEM

The next step is to move beyond user surveys and take a quantitative pulse of software teams. A growing number of tools can analyze the development process in fine-grained detail, breaking it down into hundreds of small metrics that pinpoint what’s wrong and how to improve—everything from deployment processes to security and governance integration to discoverability and documentation. 3. AUTOMATE FIXES The critical final step is to fix these blockers. Manual approaches here are quickly being replaced by software platforms that facilitate what’s known as continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) (full disclosure: Harness offers this service).