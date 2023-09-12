BY amanda.yello4 minute read

In the graph of life, no one has an up-and-to-the-right world all the time. There will be ups and downs for everyone, including leaders. We all face personal struggles and stumbling blocks on the path to leadership. When our personal life is suffering, it can affect everything, including our ability to be leaders. The key to staying successful during those hard times is knowing how to lead effectively through them. Here are four ways leaders can mitigate the risks of personal struggles further impacting their professional lives: 1. BUILD A DIVERSE NETWORK OF SUPPORT Telling everyone everything about personal struggles may not be the right approach, but having a couple of close and dear confidants is crucial to keep up the balancing act we face as a result. Going through my divorce was hard, but having confidants at work made it a little easier. If my work suffered, they had my back, stepped in to catch up on loose ends, and helped me make up for it. In a position where everyone expected me to have it all together, they provided an escape. Without them, the anxiety of the world might have gotten the best of me.

Build a broad base of relationships with diverse groups of people so they can be there to provide the right kind of healthy support when necessary. Look within your work environment, but also outside environments — church, volunteer activities, charitable organizations. Think of it like an ESG initiative: Consider how to gain the most diverse perspectives to yield the best possible outcomes. With so many people from so many different places across so many different walks of life available to have your back when facing adversity, that life-balancing act can be much more successful. 2. CHOOSE THE RIGHT CONFIDANT FOR THE OCCASION Considering how much time we spend there, everyone needs a best friend at work. Without special friendships at work, our personal life can become segregated. Instead of balancing work with life, we keep them divided. Going to the office feels like putting on a mask.

But that work best friend may not necessarily be the right confidant when times are tough. Someone who knows me so personally may not be the voice I need to hear when it comes to balancing life struggles with leadership. Few people would want to always be the go-to confidant for dealing with all of another person’s struggles. The right confidant for each situation may not necessarily be the same person every time. We can build relationships with everyone, but not everyone can be a confidant, and we never know who among them might be the right confidant until we need them. During my divorce, I turned to someone with a similar experience. They knew the environments I might encounter, thoughts, challenges, and personal doubts that may be triggering. Our shared situation drew me to that person at that point in my life, but if I had an issue with my parents or my health, I might not feel as comfortable turning to them for support. They might not have been able to offer it, either. By building a system of strong relationships and trust across the organization, the right person to provide that extra balancing arm will likely step up and provide the right support. 3. CONSIDER WHEN TO TAKE A STEP BACK

Sometimes, personal struggles are so big they negatively affect health, marriage, family, or performance at work: These may require we take a step back. Everyone should be able to go to their supervisor and request a mental health break when they need some time off — maybe a 30-day sabbatical from only certain aspects of the work or maybe from work entirely. Leaders should encourage their managers to take that step back when needed — especially high-contributors. Many times, in small companies, managers are working managers with their own set of deliverables, but at a certain point, big problems can keep those managers from meeting them. Unless we get our house in order, big personal struggles can negatively impact the results we might otherwise expect to see. They do themselves, their family, and their company a favor by taking time off to deal with major personal problems before they hurt their performance. 4. SMILE

If a CEO comes to work crabby, people may take it personally—something must be wrong with the business or my contribution to it. It was important for me to come to work with a happy face, regardless of what was going on in my personal life. I also had to recognize that I was human—taking some time to be sad and real instead of pretending 24/7—but I knew that time would be limited. The next morning, I would always tell myself, “Time to put a smile on,” knowing I would have a better day if I did. When my daughter was anxious about pole vaulting or my son would get nervous about his next baseball game, I would remind them: “Step up to the plate and smile and you’ll hit the ball better.” When we smile, we remember we’re out here to have fun. To this day, I tell them: “You can choose to be happy and have a chance at success, or you can choose to be sad and guarantee you lose that chance: Which way do you want to go?” Despite our personal issues, we always have it within our capacity to improve that situation in some small way with a smile. Rather than balance, the reality of life is more like a teeter-totter—full of ups and downs. Living in the murkiness of unhappiness for too long is how we spiral, taking everything in our lives down with us. Instead, if we can build a confidant network for broad support across diverse circumstances, admit when too much is too much, and find a way to keep smiling, we enjoy more of the ride in the long run.