Why a hidden message in Ozempic’s logo represents a big shift in drug branding

Ozempic, the ostensible diabetes medication, has quickly become a fad drug for its widespread off-label use as a weight-loss aid. But it may owe at least some of its popularity—and cultural currency—to its branding.

It’s true that like countless other prescription drugs, Ozempic has a name that is an agglomeration of syllables that initially seem odd and incompatible, but uncannily suggest some deeper significance that we are left to grasp at. Olympic? Open mic? The name is just as baffling as anything else in our pharmacist’s storeroom. But it’s Ozempic’s logo that manages to break away from the conventions of prescription drug branding. Since the Food and Drug Administration’s 1997 decision to loosen regulations on prescription drug advertising, drugmakers have been free to state their product’s purpose explicitly, which they have done in ever more frequent commercials. (Tune in to any network evening newscast for a sampling.) Ironically, though, the visual branding of prescription drugs has remained largely vague. From the soft brushstroke logos of Cialis and Rinvoq to the green and yellow angled marks of Dupixent and Rexulti, there is a lot of sameness and nonspecificity. These logos serve to set a blandly optimistic tone and, if they’re instantly forgotten, it’s okay; since you can’t pluck them off a store shelf yourself, they don’t need to serve as a visual cue for purchase.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Image: Novo Nordisk] Ozempic’s logo, on the other hand, seems to want to communicate something specific. Its orange-red wordmark features an “i” stylized into a sort of abstract human figure that graphic designer Michael Bierut once dubbed the “neutered sprite.” These sprites have long been a mainstay of healthcare-related logos, including that of the fictional drug Ablixa, created by Pentagram’s Emily Oberman for the 2013 film Side Effects. Can we be certain that the Ozempic “i,” possessing at most a mere torso and head, is a person? Yes, since the mark’s designer, Igor Biasini, has helpfully provided an explanation: “We’ve customized the letter ‘i’ of Ozempic to represent a human character icon, which gives a warmth to the logo and accentuates our patient-centered approach.” What Biasini neglects to note is this human character’s most important feature, which is that it is very skinny. What’s more, the Ozempic i relies on an old, and decidedly non-pharmaceutical and low-tech, method for appearing slimmer: It hangs around others that are much heavier than it is. The rest of the letters in the wordmark are thick, blocky, and uppercase. And it helps that some of them—like the M—are among the widest typographically.

That this logo projects an image of skinniness is a bit troublesome in that the FDA has not approved Ozempic as a weight-loss drug. Its advertising can make passing allusions (“You may lose weight! Adults lost up to 14 pounds,” notes a recent commercial) but, as a matter of official policy, Novo Nordisk, Ozempic’s manufacturer, sticks to the contention that it does not “promote, suggest or encourage off-label use of our medications.” The strength of Ozempic’s brand may explain why it enjoys greater familiarity than other drugs of its kind, even though Wegovy (which is also composed of semaglutide and made by the same company) has received FDA approval for use in weight loss and Mounjaro may be more effective. It’s worth noting that the branding of these drugs has stuck to the demure and abstract graphics typical of prescription drugs. In trying to make sense of Mounjaro’s name and logo, all I can come up with is Mount Kilimanjaro. The willingness of Ozempic’s manufacturer to let its logo make a bold, if perhaps unwarranted, visual claim may represent a tiny step back toward the early days of medicinal branding. In the 19th-century U.S., new and largely bogus “patent medicines” often employed striking graphic trademarks to push sales. The logos of Radam’s Microbe Killer, with its cowering skeleton about to be smitten, and Clark Stanley’s Snake Oil Liniment, featuring twin serpents, certainly were not shy in this regard.

Of course, there’s a reason that we’re still familiar with the term snake oil salesman today. So from a consumer protection standpoint, Ozempic’s move in this direction is probably not desirable. But it could make all those prescription drug commercials more interesting.