Bigger isn’t better—better is better. It doesn’t matter whether you are in sales, marketing, hospitality, finance, or health care—big-name brands across every industry dominate the market, and small to medium-sized businesses can find themselves at a loss trying to compete if they don’t have a sound strategy in place. More often than not, they don’t know how to use their size to compete. But as budget cuts continue well into 2023, now is a great time to showcase to your current and potential customers why your business, though smaller in size, is a better fit. After all, bigger doesn’t always mean better, right?

Here are some things that smaller companies should be using to their advantage when going up against industry titans: 1. MORE BANG FOR YOUR BUCK In my experience, one of the biggest upsides for underdogs is the ability to offer customers exceptional results at a better value. The above-mentioned industry titans can charge exorbitant prices and upsell their customers on buying additional products with promises of increased revenue. But more “stuff” doesn’t always translate into an increased value or bottom line.

How many times have you purchased something that has all of the bells and whistles only to realize that you don’t even use, let alone want, half of the features? With smaller vendors, customers get what they pay for—whether that be marketing, CRM, or social media—which equates to a tailored fit, skipping all the unnecessary add-ons. Of course, another advantage is the ability for smaller vendors to scale with their customers as they grow, so be sure to showcase this to your current and potential customers. 2. EXTRA TLC While it is true that small and midsize businesses have fewer team members, by no means is this a weakness; in fact, you should leverage this as your selling point. Small teams can foster closer relationships with clients because they are more directly involved in each project, assuring clients that there is an actual point person working with them. I don’t know about you, but knowing that the same person or team is responding and knows the ins and outs of my business makes me feel more confident in their ability.

Additionally, a smaller team can provide extra attention and follow-up, which can go a long way to enhance the customer experience. On the flip side, a larger corporation may have a sales employee hand off the project to marketing or customer service, which might not produce the same customer confidence. 3. THE POWER OF BEING SCRAPPY Being scrappy, by definition, is “having an aggressive and determined spirit.” Small businesses should utilize this to give them a competitive edge.

Being resourceful, agile, and willing to adapt to new landscapes while providing innovative solutions can allow you to navigate changing markets better and more efficiently than your larger counterparts. When everything has to go through fewer hands, decisions can be made quickly and aggressively, giving your business the power to remain current, which is critical in this day and age. 4. FREEDOM TO EXPERIMENT Being on the smaller size usually means that you aren’t bogged down by as much red tape as many larger corporations are. Having flexibility allows you to take calculated risks, implement fresh perspectives, and try unconventional approaches. In addition, smaller companies are better positioned to pivot quickly from customer feedback and preferences. As a result, this allows you to stand out in your industry.

For example, my marketing team recently shot a series of short, campy video ads that subtly poke fun at our main competitor in a tongue-in-cheek manner. The ads paint our decades-old competitor as stodgy, old-fashioned, and expensive while portraying our brand as fun, bright and approachable. As the smaller brand, we can be funny and edgy and add a bit of satire to appeal to people on an emotional level. Market-leading brands rarely have that option. FINAL THOUGHTS Small and midsize businesses may not be the same size as their larger counterparts, but they have a unique set of advantages that can really set them apart in today’s market. It is okay to use your size as a differentiator. In fact, I encourage it, because it is a strength that allows you to deliver unparalleled service to your current and prospective clients.