BY Jiri Hradil4 minute read

Our world is continuing to become—at ever faster speed—a more digital world. Cutting-edge software is in high demand, and so are the developers who are called upon to produce it. Here is one telling number: For 2021-2035, it is expected that 25% more people will be employed as software developers, quality assurance analysts, or testers in the U.S. Businesses must strive to stay ahead of the competition while catering to ever-evolving customer needs. Developing a high-performing software development team is critical to transforming ideas into innovative and scalable applications. Software development teams handle all technical aspects of a company or project, which includes programming new software and keeping existing software up-to-date with new features or upgrades. Based on my experience as the CTO of two successful startups, the key to building a high-performing software development team is the people.

Because technology is an ever-changing industry, software developers must possess the ability to learn the job, then continually learn new skills and tools throughout their careers. Having a team that can adapt with these changes while building their knowledge base daily is invaluable. Below, I dive into five tips that you can utilize when building a high-performing software development team. 1. ESTABLISHING STRONG COMMUNICATION Clear and constant communication should be at the forefront of every successful software engineering team. Although software development takes place within isolated environments, teams must still be able to adequately and consistently communicate with one another.

Teams should use project management frameworks to determine the best fit for their teams. In our case, the Scrum methodology from the agile management framework has proven to be the most beneficial. The framework establishes goals for teams, assigns tasks based on priority, and adjusts them based on circumstances that arise. Maintaining open-door policies of communication is essential within agile environments. Daily scrum meetings should be efficient—lasting roughly 15 minutes—giving enough time to cover current tasks while addressing pressing issues. Teams are set up for success when empowered with useful tools, frameworks, language, and work environments to help them get what they need to get done. 2. STRONG TEAM MANAGEMENT

Building a high-performing team requires respecting the time of others while limiting unnecessary interruptions to their work. Daily scrum meetings in the morning should cover such topics as what was performed yesterday, what you plan on doing today, and what your concerns are, or areas you need help with. Continual communication updates can also be provided via Slack and GitHub. Software development is a field in which teams must be ready and equipped to handle changes on the fly. Setting team goals two weeks in advance is a good way of preparing members to prioritize tasks during these sprints. Establishing short-term goals are necessary for establishing long-term success. 3. GEOGRAPHICALLY DISPERSED TEAMS

Establishing an efficient workflow that is attuned to geographically dispersed talent is critical due to the fact that many teams are international. Being able to adapt to and get in sync with members of different time zones can oftentimes pose a challenge. However, a team member should always remain available to address any urgent needs. My company, Invoice Home, is an example of this need in that we have over 8 million users spread across the globe. When we recently had an ‘after-hours’ issue with users unable to access our app, we were able to quickly identify and resolve it within a few minutes because we have teams of developers located around the world. This is a perfect example of how teams of developers operating in shifts from other regions with overlaps of up to 2-3 hours can ensure optimal performance. To help address issues and ensure greater productivity between developers in geographically dispersed teams, I recommend daily video calls as well as real-time messaging through using Slack or GitHub to keep the team in alignment.

4. PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENT Accurately measuring the performance of your team is critical to its success. This involves assessing success from both internal and external perspectives. At Invoice Home, we have different ways to measure performance internally. One in particular includes examining the speed of the build and coverage, which helps ensure the software is stable, fast, and sustainable in the long run. Externally, you can easily calculate how many complaints are received through support emails or reviews to gauge team performance. Other important KPIs worth measuring include processes, financials, ratings, and customer retention. I’ve also found that setting up metrics to determine software speed can be particularly valuable over time as you seek to improve your software development team’s performance.

5. HIRING THE RIGHT TALENT Having the right people on staff is critical to success. While it may be a common industry hiring practice these days to require applicants to take standard programming tests, I’ve found that testing developers on their ability to program for our specific requirements at Invoice Home has been effective. Because of the changing nature of software development, team members should be efficient with their work while constantly reviewing it over time. At the end of the day, the success of any software development project hinges on the expertise and skill sets of team members. Individuals must possess the right technical knowledge, expertise, and proficiency to tackle complex challenges effectively.