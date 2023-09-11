BY Constantine Alexandraxis4 minute read

HBO’s popular series Succession depicts vicious infighting within a family dynasty as the children of CEO Logan Roy jostle for position and various executives work to curry favor and cement their power. While the details are fictional and bombastic, the story arc highlights an issue that far too many organizations fail to actively manage—CEO succession. Succession planning should start well before a CEO change is needed, yet our research shows that many CEOs, boards, and chief human resources officers admit that they do not have a good succession plan in place. In a recent survey we conducted to dig deeper into the state of CEO succession, we found that nearly half (49%) of board directors and CHROs who had been involved in a CEO succession in the last three years reported that their succession process began less than a year before the new CEO was appointed. Further, 42% said it began less than two years beforehand. Fewer than 10% began the process at least three years ahead of time.

WHY SUCCESSION PLANNING IS NEGLECTED There are many reasons for neglecting proactive succession planning. Some CEOs, like Logan Roy, simply do not want to acknowledge that they can be replaced. But two big challenges that discourage most corporate leaders from having a long-term plan are taking time to prioritize succession and an inadequate internal successor pipeline. Although succession planning is more important than ever in the current environment, it often takes a backseat to more pressing day-to-day problems. It is hard to prioritize future needs, much less spend time thinking about them, when you are facing a maze of hard-to-navigate, more immediate hurdles. Things that are hard to do, and don’t feel immediately pressing, are easy to postpone. That is not a winning strategy in today’s business environment.

In the past, the accepted wisdom was that business success resulted from ruthlessly driving efficiency, developing a lean supply chain, and remaining laser-focused on a well-defined strategic plan. That approach is far less successful amid today’s much more turbulent pace of change, rapidly evolving technology, and the economic and geopolitical environment—especially when those challenges are compounded by heightened public scrutiny, new employee expectations, and a talent shortage. THE SUCCESSION PIPELINE These challenges compound the second issue—the robustness of the internal successor pipeline. The need to anticipate potential risks from unknown threats makes it much harder to build a C-suite talent bench with the right mix of expertise and skills. CEOs, CHROs, and their boards should curate a pipeline of talent that is equipped to confront whatever comes next.

WHAT EFFECTIVE SUCCESSION PLANNING LOOKS LIKE Getting it right requires more than a selection and appointment checklist. It starts with a strategy for helping your current and potential C-suite leaders acquire and expand their leadership capabilities. You should also support your strategy with investments in coaching and development that are guided by a clear-eyed assessment of talent weaknesses. Benchmarking internal talent against external talent can help you identify and close talent gaps. This can also help you ensure personnel decisions are based on merit and future enterprise needs, rather than existing relationships and current performance.

Every company will no doubt have nuances to their succession plan based on their industry, specific business challenges and objectives, but there are some common foundations in all effective succession plans. First, succession planning should start well before candidates are needed, particularly for CEOs. The best time to start thinking about finding your next CEO is immediately after hiring your current one. This allows for a long runway to set up guidelines, processes, search, training, mentorship, and monitoring to better ensure a full pipeline of prospects. Second, focus on internal candidates even while looking externally. Internal candidates are the backbone of strong succession planning, and often tend to be stronger in terms of specialized industry knowledge, culture fit, and values.

Lastly, set your succession processes up for success by establishing timeframes with milestones, clear criteria that reflect your company’s needs, devising a thorough interview and screening process, and continuously monitoring and improving throughout the process to recalibrate as needed. One of the greatest challenges companies face during succession planning is the tendency to shy away from addressing sensitivities. Nobody wants to think about the person who will inevitably replace them in their role, but for the greater good of the company, this is a necessary process. There are ways to do this sensitively so as not to alienate the incumbent leaders. The best succession plans are those where boards and sitting leadership teams are able to come together constructively to plan, measure performance, set projections for the future, and mentor future leadership candidates.

FINAL THOUGHTS Building a talented, collaborative C-suite team increases an organization’s ability to navigate current and near-term challenges, as well as any longer-term needs to ensure a seamless and successful CEO succession. Establishing a strong foundation for any future CEO transition takes time and effort, but the outcomes are well worth it, and the risks are too high to ignore. Smart corporate leaders leave the drama to television.