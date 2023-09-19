One of Denver’s poorest neighborhood got a rebrand. Did it need it?

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon5 minute read

Place branding, or the idea that a neighborhood, city, or country can be “branded,” is a contentious topic. Can someone who isn’t part of a community ever engineer a sense of place for that community? Can a “brand” truly, wholly reflect the culture that its residents have spent decades or even centuries building? Should you even treat a place like you would a corporation, with its own set of marketing strategies and its own visual language?

The answers to all of these questions will depend on who you ask. It will also depend on the motivations behind it. As Simon Anholt, the (reluctant) godfather of nation branding recently told me about Ukraine’s rebranding efforts during the war, no matter how much a country invests in a brand identity, only its actions (investing in green energy, affordable housing policies, etc.) can truly change how it’s perceived. This, however, hasn’t stopped almost every big city or country in the world—from Casablanca to Bhutan—from giving it a shot anyway. And now, it is Denver’s turn. Since 1938, the Denver Housing Authority (DHA) has provided affordable housing to the city’s low- and middle-income residents. Now, it wants to turn one of Denver’s poorest neighborhoods, which has been undergoing tremendous changes over the past 10 years, into a place where its residents can feel at home again.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In 1925, a zoning law turned the neighborhood of Sun Valley into an industrial zone. By then, the Jewish population that had lived there for the previous two centuries had left, and immigrant Hispanic families had moved in, first into dilapidated houses, then into Denver’s first public housing project funded by the New Deal. At the time, Sun Valley was already sandwiched between a railway and the South Platte River, but it would become even more isolated in the 1960s with the introduction of a highway and a giant interchange. Sun Valley Homes, ca. 2010. [Photo: Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post/Getty Images] In 2010, about 27 homes remained, and five of them were vacant. Nearly 80% of Sun Valley residents lived below the poverty line. That year marked a turning point for Sun Valley: DHA set out to redevelop the neighborhood by demolishing the almost hundred-year-old housing projects, building new subsidized and free-market housing units, and investing in a public park, a community garden, a community-operated supermarket, a job training center—and a visual identity for the renewed neighborhood. The whole affair is projected to cost around $500 to $600 million, and the goal of the visual identity would be to create something the community could feel a sense of ownership over, something that “looked like a place that had a lot of pride in its identity but also had something that is of the place and thoughtful,” says Jon Hartman, whose firm Wunder Werkz led the brand identity.

[Photo: Wunder Werkz] DHA likely had reason to worry about placemaking. Demolishing apartment buildings means rehousing the residents who lived in those apartments, which in this case, meant uprooting about 1,000 residents. According to the local publication Collective Colorado, Sun Valley went from being a “vibrant neighborhood” with family BBQs and kids playing “to a construction zone devoid of people.” Annie Hancock, DHA’s director of resident and community connections, told the publication that she hopes 50% of the original Sun Valley residents will return once the redevelopment is complete. As of May this year, only 20% of them had. To be fair, Sun Valley 2.0 is very much still in beta. Two apartment buildings have been completed (an undistinguishable mix of affordable and free-market apartments); two more are underway. The community garden and the grocery store are open, but the park and the job training center are both under construction. The residents have gained better housing and better public amenities, but according to Collective Colorado, they have lost the tight-knit community they had built. For Hartman, a visual identity isn’t the be-all and end-all that will restore that lost sense of community, but it shows a level of care and resources that are usually poured into much wealthier developments. “[DHA] didn’t want to have this look like they treated the cause but not the symptoms,” he says. “For them, it was important that this felt like something that was for the community, of benefit to the community, and sometimes design tells that story in a better way than utilitarian nature of housing.”

advertisement

Wunder Werkz got involved in early 2020—late enough that the masterplan for the new neighborhood had been drawn up, but early enough to suggest that the brand identity wasn’t an after-thought for DHA. Hartman’s team worked with the community to craft a visual identity that reflects the rich and diverse make-up of the neighborhood. An initial survey suggested that the main languages spoken in Sun Valley were English and Spanish, but that residents spoke a total of 23 languages. So, the team devised a rich visual lexicon that relies primarily on illustrations, not words. [Photo: Wunder Werkz] The main wayfinding system, including all road signs and landmarks, are in English and Spanish, but many secondary signs come with icons: a leaf for the park, a cross for the hospital, a butterfly for the local Mariposa market, meaning butterfly in Spanish. [Image: Wunder Werkz] The designers also created a number of icons inspired by various flags as well as traditional patterns from Northern Mexico (as prompted by the residents). These aren’t so much functional as they are “aesthetic infill,” as Hartman puts it, that residents can use to decorate community banners, or paint onto various intersections and sidewalks, turning meaningful graphics into a simple but effective urban cooling project.