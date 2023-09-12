BY Amit Mathradas3 minute read

In an industry constantly pursuing the next big thing—be that the metaverse, cryptocurrency, or AI—many tech companies push beyond their core strengths to wager ever bigger bets. Tech history is littered with moonshots that fell short of the moon. It’s one thing to take a risk and fail. But brash attempts at disruption often abandon the hard-won customers who initially bought into your vision for the future. Instead of lauding the reckless “move fast and break things” attitude towards innovation, I believe we should give greater value to a humbler, more incremental approach where companies evolve without compromising who they are. At its core, innovation is not about doing the most outlandish or disruptive thing. It’s about meeting the unmet and unarticulated needs of the customer.

If we reflect on the last couple of decades, the iPhone stands out as a beacon of innovation. A “big bang” that changed our lives in ways once unimaginable. However, it is important to recognize the numerous smaller innovations (both within Apple and across the wider industry) that laid the groundwork for the iPhone’s success. From advancements in cloud infrastructure to battery life to cellular networks, these incremental progressions enabled the capabilities that make the iPhone, for good or bad, an extension of us. INCREMENTAL INNOVATION IN AUTOMATION Someday, we will look back at the first wave of automation much like we currently look at the feature phone. We had some decent chat bots and digital assistants, but they were only able to help with one-dimensional tasks like setting an alarm, putting a meeting on your calendar, or playing Snake.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has gained significant attention in recent years. RPA can automate repetitive and rule-based tasks and thus improve efficiency and productivity. Yet, it often falls short when handling dynamic and changing processes because bots operate on a set of pre-defined rules and patterns and often lack the contextual awareness of the workforce they aim to empower. Now, with generative AI, we’re identifying new multidimensional opportunities. Simply ask it how to build an employee onboarding process, and it can create something that’s fit for purpose but with more advanced cognitive abilities like natural language processing, reasoning, and learning. Generative AI is likely to be as profound as the internet-enabled smartphone. But don’t get blinded by its shine. There are and will continue to be many generative micro-innovations created along the way to meet the unarticulated, unmet needs of customers and create new opportunities for growth. Just as solutions and organizations will need to evolve to meet the moment, so too will culture.

CREATING A CULTURE OF INNOVATION Culture is the fabric of an organization. It reflects everything you give to your customer. Culture is embedded in that relationship. Each innovation decision triggers a corresponding adjustment, impacting the organization’s culture. Leaders need to ask, “Are we still committed to our set of core values or are our values shifting and changing?” Current and prospective employees evaluate whether their own values are in step with the company’s culture. This alignment is an essential component in attracting and retaining top talent.

In order to build and maintain a thriving culture—one that feels authentic to the company but is always in the pursuit of progress—it is essential to foster respectful debate and positive tension. This creates an environment where conflict is healthy and constructive rather than combative. By nurturing organic innovation from the bottom up, you can tap into that wealth of ideas and avoid chasing fleeting trends. IN CHANGE WE TRUST Amidst the current economic challenges and instability caused by disruptive technologies, maintaining trust among your various stakeholders becomes paramount. While AI enables groundbreaking possibilities, organizations must not leave existing customers in the dark. Customers, partners, investors, and employees expect consistency, even in the face of perpetual change.