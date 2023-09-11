BY Steve Malony4 minute read

In business, sports, and anything else, there will always be natural leaders. Some distinguish themselves early as innovators and visionaries, some are blessed with innate people instincts, and some command attention through sheer force of personality. But the truth is, most leaders evolve into their own skill sets. Numerous studies, including those with identical twins, seem to suggest that leadership is about one-third genetics and two-thirds life experience. What experiences shape us as human beings? I can tell you that great influences come from everywhere. My mother was my coach, my motivator, and an educator who instilled in me a growth-based mindset and the desire to always strive for continuous improvement. She taught me leadership skills at an early age. My grandfather was a merchant who had an eye for the perfect consumer experience—no dust on the shelves, fruit lined up uniformly, fresh coats of paint on the walls—while providing prompt attention when anyone walked into his stores. Not all leaders travel the same path, but based on my experience, there are choices that helped me evolve the most. Here are four key learnings from my journey to nurture leadership:

1. BUILD A BROAD SKILL SET Recognizing my ability to communicate the assets of a brand, I earned my undergraduate degree in economics and business management before spending the first part of my career in sales. When I joined Belkin over 18 years ago, I was focused on making enterprise sales. Yet fueled by ambition and an unwavering focus on growth in myself and the company, I knew I wanted to do more. For those with similar aspirations, nothing drives you toward achievement better than looking beyond your niche. Seek out experiences that connect you to new skills, knowledge, and people. Position yourself to see where your company might need support. Identify opportunities to mentor others, grow your management skills, and learn about all facets of the company to help you see the big picture. Volunteer to join cross-departmental teams and committees that let you interact with a variety of employees. Put yourself out there to leadership so that wherever there is an opportunity, you may be considered first.

2. MANAGE WITH EQUAL PARTS CURIOSITY AND HUMILITY When I started as a manager I was focused on sales—my main area of expertise—but eventually my role broadened into that of regional managing director, then a general manager. In sales, my job was knowing the key features and benefits of our products. Shifting into higher levels of management required me to oversee engineers, technicians, designers, and coders—people with specialized knowledge and processes. I couldn’t pretend to know everything they did, but my job was to oversee their work. To be an effective general manager requires a mentality that balances curiosity and humility. Managers often feel they need to have all the answers, but asking questions positions you as someone who genuinely wants to know more and who admires others’ expertise. Command respect through deference. Rally people around business decisions as a matter of corporate survival focused on strategy, while building relationships and trust. Grow by listening, learning, and getting your hands dirty.

Over the last decade, Belkin has gone into wireless connectivity and audio, and the most invaluable experiences for me are seeing the tests and understanding how it works and why it’s the future. Get out of your own way regularly and spend time at the real front lines of your business. You’ll gain invaluable perspective—and a great deal of humility. 3. IMMERSE YOURSELF IN DIFFERENT CULTURES Immersing yourself in (and helping to shape) your corporate culture, can expand your business and personal horizons better than living in another culture. I have always craved global travel and exposure to different languages and cultures. After spending six years with Belkin based in Southern California, I began my first managing director position on the other side of the world. Belkin has offices in 30+ countries, and for a few years I lived in the UK and Hong Kong before leveling up to my first VP role of the Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific regions while based near Amsterdam.

Working abroad, traveling from country to country, and learning about each region can be a transformative experience for a young leader. If the opportunity is available at your company, or if you can help create it, spend a good chunk of time—more than a week-long business trip—living in a foreign country or two. Learn to adapt yourself to a place where you’re a stranger and gain a first-person appreciation for the challenges of those who immigrate to your home country. Listening is far more important in places where you are a visitor. Build mutual respect and cohesion by learning to communicate across cultures, slowing down to be precise with your words and actively hearing the intention behind theirs. 4. BE OPEN TO IDEAS FROM ANYONE ANYWHERE Just like great influences can come from anywhere, so too can new business ideas. Our screen protector application system was an idea from a European product manager who was focused on selling and execution. A prime example of Belkin’s all-ideas-welcome culture, that idea has revolutionized the screen protection industry since its inception eight years ago and is now used in retail stores worldwide.