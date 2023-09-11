BY Amanda Dorenberg5 minute read

Cutting through the noise of an often-saturated market, building relationships with target audiences, and informing consumers of products and services are core objectives for many businesses globally. The sales generated by marketing fuel business growth and insulate companies from many of the market forces that can undermine less aggressive advertisers.

We are seeing a downturn in the economic state in 2023. In times like these, businesses often react by withdrawing media spend, which can heavily affect the success of reaching those core business objectives. There is no “pause button” on running a business, and as the E-Commerce Times wrote in a recent headline regarding the economic downturn, “Increase Spend, or Lose Sales.” I have witnessed the out-of-home medium become the anchor independently, as well as in the media mix for brands that lean into the traditional medium with classic out-of-home (OOH) and brands that want to explore data-driven options with digital out-of-home (DOOH). Throughout periods of adversity, such as the challenging era marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the potency of out-of-home advertising came to light. Out-of-home was pivotal in sharing crucial government messaging and necessary business updates. The flexibility of DOOH was crucial during this period, as creative can be changed at the click of a button—a vital benefit as government regulations and restrictions were consistently evolving and changing.

A 2022-23 study by Pattison Outdoor measuring the effectiveness of OOH found, “Out-of-Home is still perceived more positively than any other media type” and is “one of the most trustworthy types of media.” Businesses and government bodies needed a trustworthy medium to share their messages to mass audiences, and that’s what OOH was, and will continue to be as we enter impacted economic states. What we’ve learned from the past is that during times of uncertainty, it’s important to continue to advertise during any economic state. Here’s why: BE SEEN OR BE FORGOTTEN

Whether you are launching a new product or maintaining your place in the market with brand recognition, advertising is imperative. It’s a recession, not a regression. There are strategies that can be adapted for economic downturns, which can entice audiences to start or continue their buying journey. Promotions and discounts can intrigue and is a strategy many businesses can lean on during an impacted economic climate. Another strategy is to maintain consistent conversation with your audience to showcase the value in your product or service. However, a pivot in strategy should be examined internally. Advertising should be optimizable, agile, and consistent—all the time. THE PROOF IS IN THE PAST

Thankfully, we’ve done this before. We can reflect on historical facts and how advertising has shone through impacted economic climates. OOH has been around for over 150 years and is constantly evolving. Well-known brands have combated economic downturns in the past by continuing to advertise. In 1920, Kellogg doubled its advertising spend to introduce Rice Krispies, becoming a leader in their category as profits grew by 30%. In 1989-1991, Jif Peanut Butter (+57%), Kraft Salad Dressing (+70%), Pizza Hut (+61%), Taco Bell (+40%), Bud Light (+15%) and Coors Light (+16%) increased their advertising spends and experienced significant sales growth. In 2008, Lego’s profits soared 63%. They were able to expand to Asia and increase sales in Europe. A McGraw-Hill Research study looked at 600 companies from 1980 to 1985 and found “those businesses which chose to maintain or raise their level of advertising expenditures during the 1981 and 1982 recession had significantly higher sales after the economy recovered. Specifically, companies that advertised aggressively during the recession had sales 256% higher than those that did not continue to advertise.” Advertising in a downturn is essential to stay relevant to your audience, but it also can ascend your business to new heights of success.

A 2023 TREND THAT MAKES ADVERTISING IN THIS ECONOMY ESSENTIAL You may have heard about p2p (peer-to-peer) marketing and influencer marketing a substantial amount throughout the past few years. The truth is, connecting with your audience on a more personal level has never been more important than it will be in 2023. Why? Receptive audiences are wanting to connect with brands that have a more meaningful impact, align with their values, embrace DEI in their marketing strategies, and build a personal, meaningful connection with them. Even if you don’t want to create a short-term promotion or discount your offerings to keep sales consistent, the last thing your business should do is cut off communication with audiences during an economic downturn. If people are spending less, it’s imperative to continue conversing with them and maintain that relationship. Since audiences desire a more personal connection with brands, it’s important to choose a medium that supports this.

Times when consumers and businesses are tightening their belts are some of the most important points for maintaining—or even increasing—marketing spend. Customers need to be reminded of your brand’s value, and why it is an indispensable part of their lives. Strategic deployment of the marketing budget will keep your brand top-of-mind even in a constrained market. In fact, marketing during a recession can even steal market share from more timid competitors. As they try to save money by pulling back on customer communications, your messaging will be there to fill the void; you’ll have less competition for your target consumers’ attention. A recent study bears this out, finding brands that increased marketing budgets during a recession boost incremental sales by 17% while those that cut marketing investments could lose up to 15% of their business. It’s important to remember advertising is an essential tool for businesses to achieve their objectives, including building relationships with target audiences, increasing brand recognition, and generating sales. Economic downturns may pose challenges to advertising, but they also present opportunities for businesses to pivot their strategies and adapt. Brands that maintain or increase their advertising budgets during an economic downturn can improve their market share, boost their brand recognition, and even steal market share from competitors. Therefore, advertising should be considered a long-term investment in a brand’s future success, regardless of the economic state.