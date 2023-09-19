How the bar industry is grappling with its racist legacy

BY Mickey Lyons6 minute read

During the summer of 2020, companies all over America released statements expressing their commitment to righting racial injustices and promising to make changes in their approach to underrepresented customers and employees.



The bar industry, like many other industries, was overdue for change. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Black bar employees currently make up 6.8% of the industry. In 2020, that number was 7.2%. In 2021, it fell to only 4.9%, recovering a bit to its current level the next year.

According to a study of New York fine dining restaurants, applicants identifying as Black, Asian, or Hispanic were only 54% as likely as white applicants to receive a job offer, despite equal qualifications for the job. Black servers and bartenders are more likely to receive worse tips than their white counterparts. A 2021 study by the nonprofit One Fair Wage found that Black restaurant workers were more likely to be harassed or assaulted for enforcing social distancing rules, and were far more likely to report that their tips had decreased by 50% or more during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurant workers of color experience poverty at more than twice the rate of white restaurant workers. America’s bars have long had a race problem. Cultural appropriation is rampant, with tiki bars just one example of problematic representations of nondominant cultures. Black bartenders, inventors, and entrepreneurs have always been a part of craft cocktail culture but are only recently beginning to be acknowledged. The mint julep and Jack Daniels were both created by enslaved Black men.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Black brewers and distillers are deeply entrenched in American history, from 19th-century cocktail book author Tom Bullock to some of the country’s earliest brewers, who brought recipes and techniques from West Africa to the American South. In the summer of 2020, a spate of articles began, finally, to acknowledge the debt that American drinking culture owes to the bartenders, brewers, distillers, and creators of non-white heritage. No easy fix . . . Sherri Jenkins is a therapist and freelance bartender in Louisville, Kentucky. She has been in the cocktail bar industry for several years and serves on the board of directors as conflict resolution officer and wellness chair for the Kentucky chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild. The disparity in treatment and wages takes its toll on underrepresented workers, she says. “I always feel like in this industry, you have to be performative,” she says. “You always got to be on, you always got to make sure that you’re putting on a face. But then I got to do that two times,” she says, “Because I also know just how people typically like to perceive a person like me. It’s a little exhausting.”

Righting the historic wrongs isn’t an easy fix, says Jenkins, nor is there one simple way to increase equity. “It’s just not about placing faces in new environments,” she says.”It’s not enough to say, ‘Oh, we’re fulfilling an initiative.’ That’s not what that means. From the very, very top, there has to be that inclusion, there has to be that value, and I think that’s really what a lot of industries are lacking.” Working from the top down to increase representation has been Tiara Chesmer-Williams’s job for nearly two years. As vice president and head of inclusion, diversity, and equity at Moët Hennessy USA, she works to develop programs to cultivate what she considers the most important element in building equity and representation: curiosity. “To be a little bit more open-minded and curious about different cultures, ideas, and experiences,” says Chesmer-Williams, “really drives the diversity and really touches a broader consumer and a broader employee base.” Moët Hennessy USA, as part of its Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity initiatives, has six employee resource groups for Black, Latinx, LGBTQIA+, and other employees. MH Noir Assembly, the company’s resource group for Black employees, joined Uber and Nike’s ERGs on August 9 for an ERG-only celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at Nike’s New York headquarters. The company also sponsors suppliers in receiving Diverse Owned Business digital certifications.

Cultural representation instead of cultural appropriation More diverse representation in places of authority might have helped the organizers of Tales of the Cocktail, one of the industry’s largest conferences, avoid a massive gaffe in 2017. Ann Tuennerman was the director of Tales of the Cocktail, a New Orleans-based cocktail conference that she founded in 2002 with her husband Paul. The pair (both white) were invited to participate in the Zulu Krewe float, a historically Black social club. Ann Tuennerman donned blackface and a grass skirt on the float and posted it on Instagram, which predictably incited backlash. In the wake of the outrage, both Tuennermans resigned from Tales of the Cocktail in September 2017. Since early 2018, the conference has been run by a nonprofit group that has since worked to address issues of diversity and inclusion.

This is why, says Indigenous hospitality activist Chockie Tom, the bar industry needs to do better at seeking permission and participation from the cultures that are being represented. Tom is cofounder of the DoomMersive collective, which brings “thoughtful tropical” pop-up bar experiences to high-end bars all over the world. Tom’s heritage includes Indigenous Walker River Paiute and Pomo nations.

Along with other hospitality advocacy groups like Pasifika, Tom advocates for rethinking our understanding of tiki bars and tiki culture. All too often, bars promote the idea of a generic exotic island culture without considering the people who still live in these areas. The amalgamation of areas present in many tiki bars muddles the geographical truth so much that it’s often impossible to tell even what ocean is supposed to be represented in this exoticized scene.

advertisement

Changing names and changing messaging Rum, an essential ingredient in many tropical drinks, comes with its own historical ties to enslaved people: Many rum plantations operated for centuries on slave labor. Some companies are working to address this historical injustice, while others lag behind. In the summer of 2020, Maison Ferrand, the parent company of Plantation Rum, announced that it would change its name to remove “the hurtful connotation the word plantation can evoke to some people, especially in its association with much graver images and dark realities of the past,” as it stated in a June 29, 2020, press release. The name remains the same three years later, however. Maison Ferrand did not respond to a request for comment.

When the far-right extremist group Boogaloo Boys donned Hawai’ian shirts and marched against the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, Tom and her allies saw an opportunity for education. Fans of tiki bars were outraged that the Boogaloos had appropriated their beloved Hawai’ian shirts and promoted a message of hatred. Tom realized then that “if we’re going to find a parallel of misrepresentation through something that [tiki fans] felt that they owned, this would be the time.”

The Pasifika Project, whose tagline is “Come for the cocktails, stay for the decolonization,” was founded in June 2020 and supports and gives voice to peoples of Oceanic descent in the beverage and hospitality industry. Its members publish articles, promote Indigenous brands, and educate bar owners on how they might adapt their bar programs to avoid racist stereotypes. They’re also trying to make sure that the Indigenous groups represented are willing participants. “If you have profited from these communities, you need to work with them,” says Tom. “If they give you permission, you need to collaborate with them. And you need to find a way to pay it forward and pay it back.” DoomMersive is currently working on a fundraiser to raise funds for the native Hawai’ians affected by the Maui fires.