She built Nyx into a beauty powerhouse. Now, she’s mentoring a new crop of founders

BY Yannise Jean5 minute read

As a teenager growing up in her parents’ beauty supply store, Toni Ko—whose family immigrated to the U.S. when she was 13—wanted to be an anthropologist or a writer. Instead, when she was 25, she started Nyx Professional Makeup, making pro-quality makeup available on the mass market at drug-store prices.

When the brand launched in 1999 with eyeliners and lip liners, the products sold out in less than a month. By the time Ko sold the brand to L’Oréal in 2014 for a reported $500 million, Nyx’s annual revenue had surpassed $100 million. After a five-year contractually mandated hiatus from beauty, Ko returned in 2019 with Bespoke Beauty Brands, an incubator for new beauty lines. So far, Ko has worked with RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 runner-up, Kim Chi, to launch KimChi Chic Beauty, which is sold at CVS in the U.S. and Canadian chains Shoppers Drug Mart and London Drug. She has also helped fashion designer Jason Wu launch an eponymous makeup line that’s sold at Target in the U.S and launched this past spring at Shoppers Drug Mart. Fast Company recently chatted with Ko (who is a member of Fast Company’s Impact Council) about how she’s seen the beauty industry evolve since she got started, how she turned post-acquisition depression into an opportunity to mentor new founders, and what the future holds for the batch of beauty brands that have emerged in the past 10 years. Fast Company: You’ve been in the beauty business for nearly 25 years—what has changed in that time period about how brands can reach customers?

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Toni Ko: [When I started Nyx], a lot of companies did not use a computer system to run their business and there was no such thing as social media or marketing tools to reach consumers. Before TikTok, before Instagram, before YouTubeYou, were advertising in consumer magazines like Vogue and Cosmopolitan; you bought billboards, or ran ads on television. So for beauty brands, especially the young brands, the way for us to reach the consumers was going to a lot of trade shows to meet our customers and to meet our retail partners. Everybody went to their local store, whether it be a national drug store, or your localized hometown beauty supply stores to buy merchandise. So the most important thing was to get retail space at these stores. Now it is all about social media marketing. FC: Why did you start Bespoke Beauty Brands? TK: After [the sale], I went into a very deep depression because my life was so invested in this business and I don’t think I had enough other distractions. I know for a fact that a lot of entrepreneurs who were really invested in their business go through the same thing. But I got myself out of it. I had signed a five-year noncompete [when Nyx was acquired], so I couldn’t be in the beauty business for five years. Once that was over, I really wanted to get into the beauty business again, but I wanted to do something a little more service-oriented and develop brands for different influencers, celebrities, or fashion designers.

FC: What do you tend to look for in partner? How does social media following factor in? TK: When I partner with somebody I want to work with, I want to work with good people. The number of followers on each person’s social media is very important, but it is not the end-all, be-all in conversion rates. There may be some people who have millions of followers, but they don’t have the selling power. And there are some people who have fewer followers but they have the selling power. I think that all depends on the relationships that each individual builds with their followers. It really gains traction if you develop a really genuine friendship with your followers on your social media. Now, influencers have to monetize everything that they do and so they partner with these brands and create products, but they don’t sell because name recognition doesn’t equal selling power. Consumers aren’t going to just buy it because your name is on it. Consumers are so smart now—the generation that grew up with laptops, iPads, and phones and they have access to Google is gonna buy into things that are not authentic. So having a narrative and brand intention is the most important factor.

advertisement

FC: When you started Nyx, were you envisioning eventually selling it? How would you compare your initial plan to how many beauty brands start now, and is the model that’s emerged sustainable? TK: When I started, I honestly didn’t even think, I’m going to sell this company to raise capital, build it up to a certain revenue, have an exit, and ride my bike gloriously out. I was so young in ’99—I was in my mid-twenties and this was such a different business. Now, we can go online and watch [other founders] to learn things. Before, we just had to figure it out. But when I raised capital in 2009, I had an investor [private equity firm HCP & Co.] come into my company. When an investor comes into your company, you start working on an exit timeline—anywhere from three to seven years. That’s when things started to look realistic about being acquired. Nowadays, I think more brands have been built to be sold—the real business is not selling lipstick, it’s selling the company. That’s definitely a twist. And this is relatively new because in the past 10 years, money has been really cheap—meaning investors were able to borrow money or raise money from the banks and other individuals at a really low interest rate. And they were able to deploy the cash into all these small businesses to grow the business, sell the company and make profit that way. I don’t know how the market is going to be in the next three to five years because interest rates have been going up and I don’t think there is as much money available to be injected into these small businesses.