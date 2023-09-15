An AI content deluge is coming. Grammarly’s Rahul Roy-Chowdhury wants to help

BY Jared Newman2 minute read

Given all the hype around generative AI, you might think Grammarly would be all-in on using the tech to replace human writing.

After all, Grammarly has spent years using AI to fix its users’ prose, with writing suggestions that appear inside any text input field. Over the summer, it took the idea a big step further with GrammarlyGO, which uses generative AI to reply to emails, rewrite full paragraphs, and create entire blocks of text from simple prompts. But Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, who became Grammarly’s CEO in May, sees a different role for generative AI in the future, one that helps sort through overwhelming amounts of content instead of just creating more of it. “We are drowning in information overload,” he says. “We are communicating and writing more than ever before. Effectiveness is going down. What I really think AI is going to be useful for is helping connect the dots.”

Roy-Chowdhury offers an example: Imagine opening your computer and seeing a thread with dozens of unread emails. Generative AI could summarize the conversation, point out specific action items, and pull in data from other sources to complete the task. If you need some shipping information that arose in Slack, for instance, AI might be able to find it for you and surface it inside the email chain. That’s a hypothetical scenario for now, but it’s one that Roy-Chowdhury says Grammarly is working towards. Because its text editing tools work across any app, it has access to information that other tools like Google Workspace and Microsoft Office can’t match. “I’m doing so much of just cutting and pasting mentally, from one context to another, and that’s what Grammarly can help us do better, bring your context along with you so you have the information you need,” he says.

That doesn’t mean people won’t use generative AI to crank out text along the way, but Grammarly is trying to nudge people toward doing so responsibly. With students, for instance, GrammarlyGO now suggests AI prompts that hew more toward brainstorming than writing, and it will discourage students generating long-form text. When they do lean on AI for writing, Grammarly will offer up citations to avoid plagiarism. Roy-Chowdhury also notes that based on early usage numbers, most people aren’t using GrammarlyGO to replace human writing. It’s new technology, and despite industry hype, most people are still just figuring out what to do with it. That creates an opportunity to solve actual problems, rather than just generating more content. “The answer is not just bolting AI onto everything,” he says. “The answer is using AI as an enabling technology to rethink how we can work better.”