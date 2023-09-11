As students across the U.S. enter their first full school year with access to powerful AI tools like ChatGPT and Bard, many educators remain skeptical of their usefulness—and preoccupied with the tools’ potential to help kids cheat .

But this fall, a few educators are quietly charting a different course they believe could change everything: At least two groups are pushing to create new AI chatbots that would offer teachers unlimited access to sometimes confusing and often paywalled peer-reviewed research on the topics that most bedevil them.

Their aspiration is to offer new tools that are more focused and helpful than wide-ranging ones like ChatGPT, which tends to stumble over research questions with competing findings. Like many juveniles faced with questions they can’t answer, it has a frustrating tendency to make things up.

Tapping into curated research bases and filtering out lousy results would also make them more reliable: If all goes according to plans, they’d cite their sources.