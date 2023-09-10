Hockey star Hilary Knight on the launch of a new Billie Jean King-backed pro women’s league

A new professional women’s hockey league is poised to begin play in January 2024. In June, the Mark Walter Group—led by the Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner and his wife, Kimbra—bought out the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) with the intention of starting a new league. Last month, they revealed the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) with a high-profile board of directors that includes tennis trailblazers Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss along with LA Dodgers president Stan Kasten and vice president Royce Cohen. The league will feature six inaugural teams located in Boston, Minneapolis, New York, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

Interest and participation in women’s hockey has never been higher. Since 2013, USA Hockey-sponsored programs have grown by 34%, and almost 88,000 participants hit the ice in the 2021-2022 season. But despite the growing pipeline at the youth level, women’s professional leagues have struggled to gain a foothold in North America. The new PWHL is promising a new era for professional women’s hockey.

Hilary Knight

As usual, hockey phenom Hilary Knight is at the forefront. Having won nine gold medals with Team USA—a record 13 overall medals—Knight has played in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) and the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL), which later became the Premier Hockey Federation.

She was also a founding member of the Professional Women’s Hockey Player’s Association (PWHPA) in 2019, which aimed to create a player-driven, sustainable hockey league. Indeed, the feud between the player’s union and the Premier Hockey Federation is what paved the way for this new league, with the PWHL ownership group acquiring the PHF. Knight and other recognizable names from the Team USA roster sat out the last five seasons in protest, with the hopes of founding something better with the players’ interest at heart. After the acquisition, Knight’s help negotiating a collective bargaining agreement between the player’s association and the new ownership group was integral.