Ryan McClelland is pushing NASA into the next space era with generative AI

“I’ve kind of been obsessed with technology and futurism ever since I can remember,” Ryan McClelland says in a video interview against a backdrop of rocket models and other hardware that looks as if it was taken from an alien spaceship . McClelland, a former professional windsurfing instructor, is pioneering the design of these specialized, one-off otherworldly hunks of printed metal using generative AI engineering, producing what he fondly calls “evolved structures.”

His journey from the beaches to the labs of NASA is the prototypical American Dream tale. Growing up in a blue-collar family, he loved to read science fiction and magazines like Popular Science. “As a kid, I was so excited about NASA and the space shuttle program that I was immensely sad when the Challenger accident happened,” he says. But McClelland never ever imagined he would one day work for the legendary organization that took astronauts to the moon and sent probes to the confines of the solar system; instead, he surfed the winds and waves. But one day, everything changed: “I remember just being at the beach talking to someone who was an engineer and telling him about all the things that I enjoyed and him being like, oh, I think you should be an engineer. And I’m like, oh yeah, you’re probably right.” So he enrolled at a university and became an engineer.

After landing internships at Black and Decker and DeWalt, McClelland stumbled upon a table at a job fair adorned with astronaut tools. “Astronaut tools?” he recalls thinking. “That’s what I want to do.” Sure enough, that decision led him to work on the Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions. “That was really cool because it was crude spaceflight stuff. Astronauts would call you on your cell phone and it was really exciting.” He worked on parts for the space station too, until he took a job in research engineering. “I always enjoy the earlier parts where there’s still a lot of ideas, and change can happen,” he says. This multidisciplinary approach, combining design and analysis, set the stage for his foray into generative AI design.

It happened one day when he was working at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. McClelland was working on researching X-ray optics for astrophysics, but the pandemic had shut down lab access. During this period, he found himself engrossed in the sci-fi series, The Expanse, which painted a vision of humanity’s expansion across the solar system. The series, with its portrayal of massive structures and advanced machinery, became a source of inspiration for him. It was a future that was impossible with today’s tools, he thought. To make all those million parts, you wouldn’t only need a vast amount of material resources but also extremely complicated design work. You would need, McClelland realized, AI assistance.