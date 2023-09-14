Ryan McClelland is pushing NASA into the next space era with generative AI

“I’ve kind of been obsessed with technology and futurism ever since I can remember,” Ryan McClelland says in a video interview against a backdrop of rocket models and other hardware that looks as if it was taken from an alien spaceship. McClelland, a former professional windsurfing instructor, is pioneering the design of these specialized, one-off otherworldly hunks of printed metal using generative AI engineering, producing what he fondly calls “evolved structures.”
His journey from the beaches to the labs of NASA is the prototypical American Dream tale. Growing up in a blue-collar family, he loved to read science fiction and magazines like Popular Science. “As a kid, I was so excited about NASA and the space shuttle program that I was immensely sad when the Challenger accident happened,” he says. But McClelland never ever imagined he would one day work for the legendary organization that took astronauts to the moon and sent probes to the confines of the solar system; instead, he surfed the winds and waves. But one day, everything changed: “I remember just being at the beach talking to someone who was an engineer and telling him about all the things that I enjoyed and him being like, oh, I think you should be an engineer. And I’m like, oh yeah, you’re probably right.” So he enrolled at a university and became an engineer.
After landing internships at Black and Decker and DeWalt, McClelland stumbled upon a table at a job fair adorned with astronaut tools. “Astronaut tools?” he recalls thinking. “That’s what I want to do.” Sure enough, that decision led him to work on the Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions. “That was really cool because it was crude spaceflight stuff. Astronauts would call you on your cell phone and it was really exciting.” He worked on parts for the space station too, until he took a job in research engineering. “I always enjoy the earlier parts where there’s still a lot of ideas, and change can happen,” he says. This multidisciplinary approach, combining design and analysis, set the stage for his foray into generative AI design.
It happened one day when he was working at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. McClelland was working on researching X-ray optics for astrophysics, but the pandemic had shut down lab access. During this period, he found himself engrossed in the sci-fi series, The Expanse, which painted a vision of humanity’s expansion across the solar system. The series, with its portrayal of massive structures and advanced machinery, became a source of inspiration for him. It was a future that was impossible with today’s tools, he thought. To make all those million parts, you wouldn’t only need a vast amount of material resources but also extremely complicated design work. You would need, McClelland realized, AI assistance.
Using Autodesk’s Fusion 360 software, he asked AI to make new parts for spacecraft following his specifications. The AI came back with strange-looking pieces, which, once tested and refined, showed savings in precious weight—a key metric for spaceflight, since less weight means bigger ships on the same rockets—and increased resistance and strength properties.
Other people at NASA and across the space industry started to take notice of his work. The space agency is not suddenly switching to generative AI to build the next mission to Mars, but it is starting to trend in that direction. “I think it’s going about as fast as things can go” because timelines in space are long, McClelland points out. Something like the James Webb Space Telescope represents a person’s whole career. His job is getting incorporated on shorter missions like Excite (Exoplanet Climate Infrared Telescope), a balloon-borne near-infrared spectrometer to observe hot exoplanets like Jupiter. “That is going to fly soon, this fall.” His work will also be incorporated in missions like Mars Sample Return—which will bring martian rocks back to Earth for the first time in history—and Dragonfly, which will search for signs of life on Titan, Saturn’s largest moon.
“It’s happening,” he says. “I think we’re sort of at the beginning of that curve. I’ve had two years of research funding to demonstrate that the technology works. I think I’ve done about 35 different applications at this point, some of which were just sort of like parallel paths and some of which will eventually fly.” He’s also training more people at NASA to use these tools, which will accelerate the tools. So, if the story of aviation could be an example, generative AI-based engineering is right at the point in which the Wright Brothers started to push the Kitty Hawk to its take-off point. And we are in for quite the ride.
