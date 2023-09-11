The Great Salt Lake ‘is on life support.’ Can it be saved?

BY Adele Peters4 minute read

In the 1980s, the Great Salt Lake in Utah covered an area larger than Rhode Island. Now it has shrunk to less than half that size. Without major changes in local water use, it’s possible that it could dry up completely before the end of this decade.

“Right now, the Great Salt Lake is on life support,” says Ben Abbott, an ecosystem ecologist at Brigham Young University. The ecosystem could collapse even before the water disappears. As the lake shrinks, the water is getting saltier, making it harder for the brine shrimp that live there to survive—and meaning that the 10 million birds that migrate through the area may soon have nothing to eat. The shrinking coastline means that former islands are now connected to land, and wildlife face new predators; this year, pelicans that used to raise young on one former island were forced to abandon it. [Images: NASA Earth Observatory] The lake bed contains arsenic, and as more of the ground is exposed, it means that wind storms can blow toxic dust from the area into nearby communities like Salt Lake City.

Last winter, after years of drought, there was a record amount of snowfall in the nearby mountains that naturally send water down rivers to the lake. But so much of that water now gets diverted for other uses that the extra snow was only a temporary help. “It really only bought us an extra year or two,” says Abbott. The biggest use of water in the area, by far, is agriculture. Until recently, farmers faced a “use it or lose it” policy: If they didn’t use all the water they were allocated, they lost some of their water rights. The law recently changed, so that’s no longer the case, but farms haven’t necessarily caught up yet. “It takes a while for farmers to learn about that change in law and even longer for them to come to trust it,” Abbott says. “One of the things I think we need is real outreach and support for farmers to know what tools are now available.” Other policy changes could also help. The Farm Bill, for example, subsidizes large-scale production and consumption of alfalfa, a crop that’s responsible for nearly half the water used in Utah. “That’s an example of a counterproductive federal policy that is having unintended consequences down at the state level,” says Abbott.

Residential water use is a smaller fraction of the problem. Some of that water still eventually reaches the lake: When someone takes a shower in Salt Lake City, the water goes down the drain, through a water treatment center, and then to the lake. (The same thing happens in data centers that can use millions of gallons of water each day.) Still, water conservation at every level is important. Other policies could incentivize drought-friendly landscaping to replace lawns, for example. And as the population in the Salt Lake City region quickly grows, Abbott says it’s critical for new development to follow “water wise” strategies so that water consumption from cities doesn’t surge. Salt Lake City is expected to grow by almost 50% by mid-century. The biggest change that needs to happen, he says, is for the state to give the lake a permanent right to enough water for it to survive—a minimum water level of 4,198 feet. (The water level at the moment is 4,189 feet.) “Right now, the lake gets the leftovers,” Abbott says. “We need to put the lake first and recognize that our air quality, our economy, the habitat where we live, depends on the health of the lake. Let’s get it taken care of. And then we can make do with the water that’s left.” A new lawsuit from a coalition of environmental groups is now asking the courts to force the state to set that minimum water level. It’s required under the state’s public trust doctrine, says Stu Gillespie, a senior attorney at Earthjustice, one of the nonprofits behind the lawsuit.

“The basic principle is that it’s the public that owns navigable waters like the Great Salt Lake, and the lands underlying those waters,” Gillespie says. “The state holds those resources and trust for the public. And as a trustee, it has a set of fiduciary obligations to both protect that resource and to continue to protect the resource.” The same legal doctrine was used in California, where the city of Los Angeles was diverting water from Mono Lake. A lawsuit forced the city to cut back so the lake could begin to recover, though it’s still in a precarious state. (Owens Lake, another lake decimated when Los Angeles started siphoning off water, didn’t fare as well. The lake dried up in the 1920s, and after another lawsuit, the city now pays for a complicated, expensive system to try to deal with the toxic dust from the lake bed.) Climate change is another threat to the Great Salt Lake, as drought becomes more common and increasing heat means that more snow and water evaporate. “Looking to the future, we’re going to lose another maybe 10% to 20% water flow to climate change,” Abbott says. “And so we need to be thinking about not only getting to a sustainable level of water use today, we need to be planning for the future so that we don’t end up in this situation again in 10 or 20 years.”