BY Brendan Keegan4 minute read

Most of the time in business, people have a choice about whether or not they want to be a mentor—but parents are a defacto mentor. A person’s child is liable to pick up their parent’s habits. If a parent leaves the dishes in the sink, their kids probably will, too. So, when a kid starts getting older, is coming into college, and needs to decide what path to take in life, parents have an opportunity to shape them. But how can a parent bring business lessons home in a truly helpful way?

INQUIRE WITH AN OPEN MIND Parents who want to mentor their kids first must understand the difference between inquiry and advocacy. When inquiring, parents ask questions to inspire conversation and get their kids thinking. When advocating, it looks a little less open; the parent simply pushes one view or option they think might work. Let’s say you see your kid has all the skills a budding dentist would need. As an advocate, you might say, “You should be a dentist. You’re smart and can do it.” Now, there’s only one path for your child to take—and they’re not choosing it themselves. By using inquiry, you might say, “You said your favorite subject is math. Have you thought about how you could use math?” You could go on to explain that math is used in investment banking or applied math, like economics, giving them broad direction and multiple pathways.

Advocacy usually happens because a parent wants their child to be like them or has a narrow view of good careers. Inquiry requires a parent to be willing to accept that their kid doesn’t have to be a lawyer like mom or default to a known route lots of others take—they have options and can find their own way. TAP THE POWER OF FIRSTHAND EXPERIENCE, EVENTS, AND CONNECTION Kids don’t always understand what their parent does for work: When my son once got asked in class what I do, he told everyone, “Makes money and pays the bills.” Later, that evolved to, “Talks on the phone often and does email.” Not bad answers, but if I shared with him what leading a company means, he would have a clearer concept of the CEO role. One of the best ways to combat this lack of understanding is to take your child to work and let them see your work firsthand.

If the child is older or more mature, consider inviting them to sit in on a Zoom meeting. Then, when the meeting is done, ask questions. Was the meeting what they thought it would be? Use your network to connect them with others so they can learn more about what being in a particular industry or department truly looks like. Connected to this idea, bring your child to different company events to observe professionals interacting. If they notice that one of the workers seems interesting, share which department they work in. If that’s marketing and events, always be sure they understand that parts of the job aren’t as glamorous. That team member was probably stressed about everyone having a good time or whether they ordered enough food. Introduce your child to the team member so they can ask questions and truly understand the reality of the job’s daily activities. Networking like this can be even more useful when you don’t have all the information they need. Suppose your child wants to be an investment banker, but you don’t know about that field. You can say, “I don’t know about that job, but I know somebody at the bank who used to work on Wall Street. We could go in and ask them.”

In fact, one of my son’s friends did this with me. They knew I’d probably used investment banking when I sold Merchants Fleet, so they asked if they could talk to me about it sometimes. Now, we’ve built enough of a relationship where he feels comfortable asking me questions every week. GETTING AROUND COMMON CHALLENGES Mentoring as a parent will always have some challenges, not the least of which is the parent being too opinionated. A child might feel like their parent is disappointed in them or is putting a lot of pressure on them to do specific things or think a certain way. This is where open communication about boundaries and honesty goes a long way.

One practice I use with my daughter is to remind her she is the one coming to ask the questions. I’ll advise her but remind her she can’t return and claim I’m putting pressure on her. To reinforce this concept, I ask, “Do you want me to tell you the truth, or do you want me to lie to you?” The idea is she doesn’t have to take all the advice I give her, but she shouldn’t get upset with me if she doesn’t like what she hears. Disclaimers like this can help create a stable and predictable safe space. A parent might tackle advice little by little. If your kid asks for help on a resume and it genuinely needs a lot of adjustments, you don’t have to say it’s horrific and redline everything in it. Instead, you can say, “Hey, why don’t we spend the next week working on your summary at the top? Then we’ll work on the academics section.” Eating the elephant one bite at a time like this can give them plenty of good feedback over time without totally crushing them. In fact, this type of lesson can easily be applied to those who mentor others as well. ALL MENTORS MATTER, BUT PARENTS HAVE EXCEPTIONAL VALUE