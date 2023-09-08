BY Ryan Barry5 minute read

AI might just be the only thing you’ll hear about more this year than Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The AI-ification of business is well underway. Whether you’re in sales, marketing, product innovation, or insights, generative AI has the potential to augment every role, whether to save time or improve intelligence. In the world of market research and consumer data, it couldn’t come at a better time. As is the case with new technological advancements, AI will force change the way people and teams work. For insights teams, it will change the relationship between people and data, leveraging AI to turn data into rich insights, while people sit above data to inform macro strategy.

Let’s explore how the relationship between insights teams and AI will evolve, and how to adjust your people, process, and technology to thrive. TODAY’S INSIGHTS DEPARTMENTS ARE STILL PEOPLE-POWERED Today’s insights departments are still people-powered. For 100 years, companies conducted big, expensive research projects through agencies and communicated with customers through mass marketing. My friend and business partner, Stephan Gans, Chief Insights and Analytics Officer for PepsiCo, likened this to “order takers behind a counter.”

Marketing, innovation, and sales teams would show up when they needed a report, and teams would mobilize to commission research and spend weeks sifting through large datasets to distill information into insights. Data was organized by business units across product offerings or geographies, with insights professionals acting as gatekeepers of data, moving from project to project to answer immediate questions. This relationship worked when consumers were reliant on mass media for their information, but now social media and digital news are changing behaviors faster than ever before. Insights teams don’t have weeks; they have hours to influence change. Now, as businesses have to move fast to reach consumers, this structure is creating silos and limiting the ability of the insights team to connect data and harness what they know to test and learn. We’re stepping back to ask: “What is it that marketers, product and sales teams actually want?” And it’s the insights. Not the projects. They want systematic insights to make every decision consumer-centric.

It means that the role of order takers is going to change to become more strategic, more connected thinkers who deliver insights in stride. But the insights department reinventing itself isn’t new. Centers of Excellence (COEs) were originally created to seat a few select individuals above data so they can vet suppliers and determine best practices. Now, leading organizations, including two of our clients, have reinvented these systems to systematically bring insights into every decision. It sounds lofty, but AI is enabling this shift at speed. THE AI EFFECT

I believe we’re entering a very exciting time I call the connected insights era. Data is now a commodity. Media buying, retail placement, marketing, automation, and experience management are completely programmatic. We can optimize everything, but we lack that starting point of why. Now, AI will free people up to query what we know and scale insights globally to get data to truly work for us. AI and automation are doing the heavy lifting of sitting deep within research to create learnings from projects in moments. This frees up people to triangulate cultural, trend, survey, qualitative, programmatic, and in-market viewpoints, and connect them with empathy. It’s no longer a question of who owns the data and data systems. It’s, “Who’s using data in a way to help make competitively advantageous business decisions everywhere, all the time?” And that’s what AI-powered departments are achieving. This shift means insights people will no longer be seen as project managers. Instead, they’ll become strategists who lead with empathy and sit above data to truly influence business strategy. Insights departments will evolve to strike this balance, with more people sitting above data in the COE and beneath data in Research Operations (ResOps), and less acting like data gatekeepers fulfilling one-off requests.

THE NEW INSIGHTS DEPARTMENTS WILL ACHIEVE MORE, FASTER Now, we need fewer people in the business units, but more strategic people close to the overarching business strategy and profit and loss statements (P&L) informing strategy. But what happens to the business unit consultants who have historically managed projects? I believe that their roles will transform, and they’ll become tomorrow’s:

Architects: at the helm of a more robust COE, creating best practices that are effectively disseminated throughout the business.

at the helm of a more robust COE, creating best practices that are effectively disseminated throughout the business. Builders: advanced ResOps teams responsible for tooling and enablement in order to democratize data throughout the entire organization.

advanced ResOps teams responsible for tooling and enablement in order to democratize data throughout the entire organization. Owners: strategic consultants to the business, embedded in different teams, who will incite implementation of macro learnings on individual business units. If we do it right, we can empower the entire organization with data-powered perspectives to inject those insights into every area of the business. They can get the entire company inspired and thinking creatively—learning and optimizing as they go, and validating so they can act with confidence. This is already happening across enterprises. One of our customers in the homecare space has just built a new human-centric decision engine where all of the learning plans are agreed upon at a macro level. A customer in the food and beverage industry has built a large insights operations team where the insights people aren’t running projects—they’re thinking. A customer in financial services is tracking creative effectiveness to improve campaigns over time, while marketing is able to use the system day to day. And another customer in hygiene has step-changed their innovation process by testing and learning and moving away from stage gates. The era where the insights department ran projects is coming to an end. Their jobs are no longer to survey. It’s to be strategic. It’s to democratize data and make it accessible to the teams that need it most.

It’s a really wonderful time to work in insights; now more than ever, they are driving the future. But if you want your company to grow and not decay, you have to be asking the question: Are you decoupling data collection and from thinking? If not, I think you should be. Ryan Barry is President at Zappi, the leading consumer insights platform designed for creators, leading its global strategy and operations.