How Clem Delangue became the public face of open-source AI

Clement Delangue came to the U.S. from France a decade ago to launch an AI chatbot called Hugging Face (named after the popular emoji), which was aimed at teenagers. But Hugging Face , the company, decided to take an open-source approach to developing the bot, asking a small community of friends to contribute new features on an open platform. After releasing more AI tools this way, the community grew and embraced the platform, which became the Hugging Face of today. And along the way, Delangue became the public face of open-source AI.

Developers all over the world are experimenting with AI, especially generative AI models such as large language models, and many have found in Hugging Face a place to share their work, and a community of like-minded folk. Anybody can host a model on the site, and anyone can download the code and build their own model on top of it.

“We’ve become this open platform that serves as an enabler, empowering all organizations starting from individuals, individual researchers, independent researchers, small organizations, nonprofits, all the way up to big organizations, to host models, share models, collaborate on models, and then use models for their use case,” Delangue says. Such an approach allows companies to keep their sensitive data within their own walls instead of sending it out through an API to be processed by models hosted by another company. It’s clearly working as an enticement: Delangue says the platform now hosts more than 300,000 models, including some very influential ones, such as Meta’s Llama and Llama 2, and Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion image generator.

The value of Hugging Face’s technology platform and the influence of its open-source evangelism have translated into more than just the growth of its community. The platform is now available via the Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and IBM clouds. In August, the company raised a new $235 million funding round at a valuation of $4.5 billion. And the investors included some very big names in AI, including Google, Amazon, Nvidia, AMD, and Salesforce.