A CEO explains why he believes that in the future, the most innovative companies will no longer report on just annual profits.

Why companies should start annual reporting on burnout—and how to do it, step-by-step

BY Samu Hällfors3 minute read

As an executive myself, I believe that companies should start conducting an annual audit, and publish a report, on burnout among their workers.

Burnout is on the rise: Employees are recovering from the pandemic, while also navigating an often-exhausting new world of hybrid work. The Great Resignation may have come to an end, but the Great Burnout is looming ever larger: Workers all over the world are unprecedentedly stressed

Fears around layoffs and other cost-cutting measures mean that employees are less likely to come forward with burnout at work. Many push through early symptoms, or deny them altogether. This behavior can hurt both individuals and a company’s bottom line. No one does a great job when they’re burned out.

CEOs must take full responsibility for preventing and treating employee burnout, especially amid economic turmoil. Now is not the time to ruthlessly capitalize on employees’ fears of losing a job; that will prove costly later on.

