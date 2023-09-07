The future of gig work is online

When people talk about gig work, the conversation often focuses on location-based companies Uber or DoorDash . But online gig work is growing globally and could help provide income for women and young workers in regions with fewer job opportunities, according to a new report from the World Bank .

It’s impossible to know just how many online gig workers are operating across the world. The number of global online gig workers ranges from 154 million to 435 million, which accounts for 4.4% to 12.5% of the global labor force, the World Bank estimates.

But demand for these jobs, which include things like data entry, software development, and image tagging, has shot up 41% between 2016 and the first quarter of 2023, according to the report.

Here are the main takeaways from the report: