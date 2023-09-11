I’ve recruited more than 1,000 people, and this is exactly how to impress an executive recruiter

BY Richard Triggs3 minute read

In the last 20 years, I have recruited well in excess of 1,000 senior executives coached over 2,500 people in relation to their job search. Two of the questions I am most often asked are “How do I get recruiters to pay attention to me?” and “How do I maximize my chances of getting shortlisted for a role?”

Let’s say I am recruiting a CEO role for one of my clients, and I advertise that role. Because it is an attractive opportunity, I receive 200 applications (which is quite common for senior roles). I give each applicant’s résumé a cursory 15-second review (that’s right, that’s how long you have to make an impression). I select 10 applicants for an initial interview and the other 190 applicants get the dreaded “thanks, but no thanks” email. How many of those 190 people do you think ring me asking for some feedback as to why they are not being progressed? The answer is typically zero, or occasionally one. If I am recruiting one role you are interested in, then it’s highly likely I’ll be recruiting more. Why would you not want to have a relationship with me, so that you may get preferential consideration in the future? How do you impress me, if you don’t even speak to me?

Here are some tips and tricks to help you stand out from the crowd. What to do (and don’t do) Do: Always ring the recruiter prior to submitting your application if their name is on the advertisement. Ask some specific, relevant questions to demonstrate you have read the ad. Be courteous and respectful of the recruiter’s time. Don’t: Ask an obvious question like, “What can you tell me about the role?” or expect the recruiter to listen to your entire life story on this call. We are busy people too.

Do: Always make sure your résumé highlights key achievements that reflect the skills called for in the advertisement. Show the recruiter why you are awesome and deserve their attention. Don’t: Write a cover letter unless it is specifically called for. Given my comments above about the 200 applicants and 15 seconds, take my word for it: We do not read cover letters. Do: Be patient and wait five days before following up to see if you are being shortlisted. However make sure you do follow up as each conversation is another opportunity to leave a good impression.

Don’t: Be a stalker and leave multiple messages/emails per day. Don’t be aggressive, needy, or belligerent. Do: If you get a rejection email, always follow up and ask for feedback. Offer to buy the recruiter a coffee (it’s amazing what a $5 investment will get you) so you can meet and build a relationship. Don’t: Expect that recruiters will drop everything just to meet with you face-to-face immediately. Accept that a 15-minute Zoom/Teams meeting is the norm nowadays.

Do: If you are offered an interview, be on time, well-prepared, and smartly dressed. When in doubt, always dress up rather than down. Do: If you are being interviewed by the recruiter’s client (i.e., the employer), always provide immediate feedback to the recruiter on how the meeting went, so they can proactively follow up. Do: If references are requested, always provide at least two people you have worked directly for (i.e., former employers). Subordinates, colleagues, and personal references aren’t appropriate.

Do: Always let the recruiter handle the salary negotiations. Our job is to get you the best outcome and to take the emotion out (like a real estate agent). Don’t: Artificially talk up your salary expectations, just because you can. I’ve seen many candidates miss out on great jobs because they priced themselves out of consideration and/or the employer thought they were being greedy. (Note: You should definitely be paid what you are worth, and a good employer will know this.) Do: Show your appreciation to the recruiter for helping you, by sending a thank you card or small gift. Yes, we do get paid a fee from the employer, but we also love it when a placed candidate shows some gratitude.