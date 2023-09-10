The one thing you need to make sure to do to drive your message home

BY Yonason Goldson4 minute read

When I was new to the speaking business, I asked a more seasoned speaker to share with me a copy of his standard contract to use as a template. After adapting it to my purposes, I sent it off for a client’s signature. The client returned it the next day covered with scribbled corrections and revisions.

I incorporated the changes and returned it with a brief note, which I thought was professional and conciliatory. The reply I received made it clear that the client considered me unprofessional and was having second thoughts about hiring me. As a last resort, I did something I prefer to avoid but need to do much more often. I picked up the phone. “Hi, Bob. It’s Yonason Goldson.”

The voice on the line was stone cold. “Good morning, sir.” “Listen,” I said, “the last thing I want to do is get off on the wrong foot.” Bob broke into a laugh, and we had a pleasant conversation ironing out the final contract.

What had gone wrong? A deficiency of this week’s entry into the Ethical Lexicon: Prosody (pros·o·dy/pros-uh-dee) noun The rhythmic and intonational aspect of language; a particular system, theory, or style of versification

You may have heard the oft-quoted statistic that 93% of communication is nonverbal. Although that figure is almost certainly exaggerated, there is no question that rhythm, pitch, volume, stress, and intonation play a crucial role in understanding; so do facial expressions and body language. Words compose the content of what we want to say, but the intangible elements that frame our words ensure that our message will land the way we intend. How to have a way with words Physiologically, word choice is governed primarily by the brain’s methodical left hemisphere. Victims of stroke or injury to the right hemisphere, which governs rhythm and intonation, can construct a verbal message just fine. But they may demonstrate impaired prosody, characterized by a flattened tone others interpret as apathy, displeasure, or a lack of empathy. The same problem can arise in email correspondence. Back when communication depended on handwritten letters, correspondents typically invested more time and greater care in composing their messages.

Not so much today, where we dash off electronic missives almost haphazardly, frequently without even proofreading. We assume that, because we know what we mean, the reader will too. It was just such a presumption that almost scuttled my arrangement with Bob, the executive director. In speech as well, whether over the phone or face to face, the relentless pace of life and business urges us to clip our words and condense our message, as if we fear losing the listener’s attention by taking a moment too long to complete our thoughts. As a result, we may unintentionally eliminate the cadence and texture that enhances and contextualizes our meaning. By doing so, we might end up leaving others uncertain about what we mean or, even worse, cause them to misinterpret our meaning altogether.

Confusion is bad, but unfounded certitude is worse. If I’m confused, then at least I can ask for clarification. But if I’m mistakenly certain, then I proceed with confidence, quite possibly off the edge of the nearest cliff. How music can play a role in persuasive communication “The greatest barrier to communication is the illusion that it has been achieved.” Ironically, this pithy observation about accuracy and understanding has been misattributed to George Bernard Shaw. It seems to have originated with journalist William H. Whyte, who published a version of it in Fortune magazine in 1950.

There’s a reason why our brains are designed with different hemispheres performing different functions. Content depends on form, just as form depends on content. We recognize this especially in music, where the marriage of words and melody produces a union greater than the sum of the parts. The prosaic content speaks to our intellect, while the arrangement of notes taps into our emotions. The power of musicality has a similar influence on our speech. Two comedians can deliver the same joke told with exactly the same wording, yet one will elicit howls of laughter while the other receives blank stares. Two executives can deliver the same proposal, yet one will successfully persuade and convince, while the other might as well have stayed silent. This is why speech coaching has become such a popular industry. No matter how compelling your ideas are, it’s the vocal contour of your delivery as much as the composition of your words that will drive your message home.