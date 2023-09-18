How architects gave every apartment in this high-rise its own ‘front porch’

I recently stayed in an AirBnb apartment on the sixth floor of a modern condo building. The elevators were always full because they served more than 40 floors; the narrow hallways were reminiscent of that scene in The Shining (minus the floral wallpaper); and the apartment itself, a studio, was mostly comprised of an open living space and a bathroom separated by a long corridor.

That apartment was in Toronto, but it could’ve been in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Amsterdam, or New York City. In fact, that apartment already is in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Amsterdam, and New York City. It is everywhere because it is the cheapest way to build: You start with a rectangle (or a circle, if you’re feeling fancy), extrude it, subdivide it, fill it with crazy amenities, and see how much above asking you can get on every single cookie cutter box inside. “[Buildings] are first built on an Excel sheet, then on a plan, so there’s a lot of financial planning before design happens, and those models foreclose the opportunity for design,” says Florian Idenburg of the Brooklyn-based architecture studio So-Il, which is fast becoming one of the country’s most exciting studios working on residential design today.

[Image Darcstudio]

Idenburg knows the process all too well as the architect recently designed a condo that is a complete 180° from the formulaic approach described above. Known as 9 Chapel, the building is located on the edge of Dumbo and Downtown Brooklyn (or what some zealous developers have decided to rename Dumbo Heights). Technically, it is a high-rise—it counts 27 homes across 14 floors. In practice, it feels like an anthology of houses, each of them with their own front porch, at least two terraces, and at least two exposures.

[Image: Darcstudio]

For future residents (the building is due to complete early next year), the array of options translates into highly versatile living spaces that are always connected to the outdoors. Once out of the elevator, you’re not confronted with a long, dank hallway striated with doors on either side. You’re faced with open-air terraces that are shielded from the elements by a rippled, perforated aluminum façade.