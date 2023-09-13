Elevating what a workspace, meeting, and conference can be

BY FastCo Works and Nicole Lanctot4 minute read

When Chief Operating Officer Stephen Tober joined software company Giant Machines in 2018, his first order of business was to move his fast-growing team out of their shared coworking space in midtown Manhattan. The malfunctioning equipment and unstocked restrooms were bad enough, but the bigger issue was the culture. Tober would encounter folks playing ping-pong, drinking beer in the common room, or napping on their desks midafternoon. “We were bringing in clients from big banks and financial firms, and the environment didn’t reflect [our] seriousness and professionalism,” he says.

That all changed four years ago, however, when Tober first set foot in Convene, a high-tech hospitality company that offers meeting, event, and workspaces in the U.S. and U.K. Tober found the experience to be much more aligned with his needs. “The aesthetic and amenities are above and beyond what we would have done [on] our own,” he says. “I also saw the value that a premium office space can provide not only to clients but also our employees, because it makes you feel good about where you go every day.” Giant Machines isn’t the only company that is rethinking its real estate footprint. Post-COVID, many large organizations are downsizing, says James Frankis, vice president of product for Convene. “But what they’re actually doing,” he adds, “is swapping out old, tired, mass-density offices for smaller, high-quality, amenity-rich spaces that are more focused on human connection.” Frankis is a strategist and frequent speaker on the future of work, which greatly informs his role at Convene. Founded in 2009, Convene provides the essentials professionals require to optimize productivity in a warm and welcoming work environment. High-definition video screens, whiteboards, and writing materials are featured in every room. But where the brand truly distinguishes itself is by its premium amenities and experiences, including well-crafted food, health and wellness services, and outstanding hospitality. It’s the kind of space Frankis says business leaders are embracing as they confront downsized offices and hybrid work schedules: “This idea of flex—be it a flexible workplace, flexible project rooms, flexible meeting and event space—has to be part of a business’s core portfolio and workplace strategy.”

“WHERE YOU MEET MATTERS” Each Convene location is bespoke, with designers and architects considering local cultural references, the surrounding landscape, and the history of a building. Yet all Convene locations are imbued with a blend of influences—imagine the hospitality genius of Danny Meyer and luxe aesthetic of hotelier Ian Schrager—paired with the latest technology: broadcast-quality production equipment, high-speed internet, and abundant charging stations. Instead of entering sterile, windowless rooms, members step into sustainably designed spaces featuring natural light and city views. Easily expandable spaces can accommodate small meetings or a 900-person conference. Feeling under the weather? Convene has even partnered with Eden Health, which offers free primary care services to all members at select locations. Convene employees mostly come from the hotel and hospitality business, which positions Convene to better meet its mission of elevating what a workday can be. When it hosts a large event such as a conference, a dedicated in-house team collaborates with organizers and oversees everything from the technology and production to culinary programs and refreshments. And even if a small startup has reserved its meeting rooms, they will receive similar attention. “We were treated as if we were the biggest tenant or client,” Tober says, “and we’re not.” Lindsay Straub, vice president of sales of North Star Travel Group, uses Convene in a variety of capacities, most notably for her company’s annual Innovate Conference that serves the travel, hospitality, and meetings industry. “I always tell my customers, ‘Where you meet matters,’ ” she says. “When you walk into a Convene, it’s sleek and sophisticated. The environment matches how I want to feel with my clients—and how I want our conference attendees to feel when they’re here. Our event is all around cutting-edge solutions, technologies, and products. Where better to hold this event than at a facility that really lends itself to innovation and technology and reflects what we’re trying to accomplish as the organizer?”

