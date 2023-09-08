How to boost your confidence and shrug off imposter syndrome

BY Harvey Deutschendorf7 minute read

Most people agree that self-confidence is one of the most important factors in how well we do in life. We are born with perfect self-confidence, but it is eroded by many factors as we grow up. Instead of focusing on the things that drag down our confidence, it is important to remember the things that boost it. Whether you are going to a job interview or on a first date, giving a speech or just getting through the day, there are some basic ways you can give yourself that extra boost of confidence.

Focus on wins Have reminders of your achievements in full view so you can see them every night before going to bed and every morning when you wake up. These might be trophies, awards, or anything you are proud of. If you have no visible record, write down at least five things you are proud to have achieved and post them by the mirror in your bathroom. Articulate what you are proud of What can you put on your résumé? What did you do that took courage? Perhaps you moved away from your family, struck out on your own, or left an abusive relationship—things that others would be afraid of doing. Or maybe your list includes things you didn’t do, like saying negative things about someone when everyone else jumped in. Have you gone out of your way to help someone when others might not have? List these things and read them whenever you face a situation in which you need all of your confidence.

Always give your best Positive internal dialogue is what Oprah Winfrey took as the legacy of her third-grade experience: “Time after time, the message was the same: ‘If you do your best you will succeed and be valued.’” Give your best in all situations. The outcome may not be what you wanted but you will come away a stronger person, feeling good about yourself. Stand up for what you believe in, what is right. Defend someone who is weaker, someone who is being bullied or treated unfairly. Resist the urge to go along just to get along. Be true to yourself and you will respect yourself and earn respect from those who matter. Keep building your wins Don’t get into comparing your wins with those of others. Your achievement is as important as anyone else’s. Only share what you are doing with those who totally support you. Confidence builds upon itself. The more you think you can do, the more you will attempt.

Emotional Intelligence Exercise: Get into the habit of pushing your comfort zone. Keep track of something every week, every month that required courage. It doesn’t have to be big. Review the list every so often or before that big date, interview, or event that is going to demand all the confidence you can muster. Look at failure the emotionally intelligent way Stephen King threw the manuscript of Carrie into the garbage after being rejected by 30 publishers. Fortunately, his wife took it out and convinced him to keep trying.

We have heard all the clichés about failure: “The only failure is not having the courage to try” and “Failure is only wasted if we don’t learn the lesson.” Certainly, Thomas Edison subscribed to the aforementioned thoughts. He claimed that the thousand times he was unsuccessful in inventing the light bulb eliminated those choices and brought him closer to the one that worked. Most successful people would agree with Edison. They tend to see failure as a source of information, a lesson to learn from that will bring them closer to their goal. View failure as a badge of honor For those who eventually succeed, failure is viewed as a rite of passage, a sort of “paying of dues.” Highly successful people seem quite fond of trotting out their prior failures whenever they have a public audience—almost as if their failures are the scars of battle, the price of admission to an exclusive club. Dare to fail greatly Your courage to keep going despite repeated setbacks will bring you to a place of great honor. The same theme is deeply embedded in the American psyche.

Theodore Roosevelt, who embodied this spirit, delivered what can be considered a call to action in his 1910 speech at the Sorbonne in Paris: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes up short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” Know that the journey is long We are enamored by the success of those who make it big, yet we generally don’t spend a great deal of time thinking about their failures and their arduous journey prior to that achievement. Apart from lottery winners, few people achieve instant success with little effort. Perhaps that is why most successful people feel the need to let us know that it took countless attempts to navigate their way to the destination. Emotional Intelligence Exercise:

For insight and motivation to continue your road to achievement, read a biography of someone who overcame great obstacles en route to success. Here are seven recommended books: The Animated Man: A Life of Walt Disney, Michael Barrier

American Icon: Alan Mulally and the Fight to Save Ford Motor Company, Bryce G. Hoffman

Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover

Me, Myself & Bob: A True Story About Dreams, God, and Talking Vegetables, Paul Vischer

Up From Slavery, Booker T. Washington

I’d Like the World to Buy a Coke: The Life and Leadership of Roberto Goizueta, David Greising

Alibaba: The House That Jack Ma Built, Duncan Clark Shrug off imposter syndrome Jodie Foster, after receiving an Oscar for best actress in The Accused, said she feared someone would come to her home and tell her she had been awarded the prize by mistake. After pushing through your comfort zone, struggling, and persisting in your career goals, you finally arrive. You’ve accomplished something of great significance, something rewarding and desirable. By all accounts you should feel fantastic, on top of the world! Instead, you have a strange feeling that you don’t belong, that you will be found out and everyone will know you are a fraud. This is called “imposter syndrome,” and you are far from alone in this feeling. Many well-known, successful people from all walks of life have experienced the same.

So how do you tame the monster whispering in your mind that you aren’t for real? Use these techniques to slay the beast of negativity. Share your feelings with those you know will be supportive Naming your fear—talking about it with those you trust—helps lessen the syndrome’s grip. Often these individuals will share similar experiences. They can also give you feedback on your capabilities and their positive perceptions of you. Resist comparing yourself to others Comparing yourself to others is a futile exercise. There will always be people who are ahead of you and behind you. Everyone’s journey is different and yours is uniquely yours. Instead of looking at someone else’s accomplishments, focus on how far you’ve come and strive for continuous improvement over your former self.