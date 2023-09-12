20 reasons why you should attend Fast Company’s Innovation Festival

Fast Company’s 9th annual Innovation Festival is set to take over New York City September 18-21.
The Innovation Festival brings together thousands of the brightest minds from around the world to celebrate the creativity and groundbreaking ideas that are transforming industries. And this year, we’ve definitely ramped up content and experiences to bring you an event that will leave you enlightened, energized, and entertained.
From thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive office visits throughout the city, to a delectable dinner series and a film screening, there’s something for everyone.
Still on the fence about coming to the Innovation Festival this year? Allow us to persuade you with these 20 reasons:
- Come to an advance screening of Sony Pictures’ Dumb Money followed by a Q&A with the writers and executive producers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.
- With our Innovation Diaries series, we’re handing you the mic to tell your stories of the breakthroughs that have shaped your life and career which will be posted on our Most Innovative Companies podcast.
- Enjoy delicious dinners and engaging conversations in our Taste of Innovation series featuring Saga, Le Bernardin, Scarpetta, and Tacombi.
- Find out how impact and fashion can find synergy with designer Clare Vivier and model and humanitarian Christy Turlington Burns.
- Be one of the first to experience Orangetheory’s new strength and resistance training workout Strength 50.
- Is yoga more your thing? We got you with sessions led by renowned instructors Nora Tobin and Jessamyn Stanley.
- Hear from Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on how they’re innovating for inclusivity and unlocking new potential in a multibillion-dollar industry with their new venture Proudly.
- Attend a special taping of the two-time Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show Tamron Hall.
- Unleash your inner kid with a visit to the slime and sensory space Sloomoo Institute.
- Learn about the evolution of secondhand shopping directly from legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.
- Take part in hands-on workshops that will teach you how to listen like a leader, unlock the secrets of social video, design for inclusivity, and so much more.
- July of this year was the hottest month on record. So there’s no better time to hear from a panel of chief heat officers—and why your city definitely needs one.
- See some of our recognition programs come to life on stage including Brands That Matter, Most Innovative Companies, Best Workplaces for Innovators, and Next Big Things in Tech.
- Learn how to ignite your super power with Will Travis, CEO of Elevation Barn.
- Hear from entrepreneurs and investors who are fighting for social equity in the cannabis space.
- Learn from the experts as they unpack how design is pushing AI beyond its conversational “prompt.”
- Tracee Ellis Ross shares her patterns for success as the founder of Pattern Beauty, a haircare brand that’s bringing innovation and representation to the industry.
- Earn EGOT status—sort of. Join the CEOs behind the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys to hear how they’re keeping pace in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.
- Listen to your gut and come to a session featuring Dr. Colleen Cutcliffe, co-founder and CEO of microbiome startup Pendulum Therapeutics, and the company’s newly appointed chief communications officer, Halle Berry, where they’ll break down the the breakthroughs in the microbiome industry.
- Want to do it all? Check out the Ultimate Innovator Pass, which gives you access to all the Taste of Innovation dinners, an exclusive Innovation Festival gift bag, and guaranteed admission to all sessions.