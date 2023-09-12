20 reasons why you should attend Fast Company’s Innovation Festival

The Innovation Festival brings together thousands of the brightest minds from around the world to celebrate the creativity and groundbreaking ideas that are transforming industries. And this year, we’ve definitely ramped up content and experiences to bring you an event that will leave you enlightened, energized, and entertained.



From thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive office visits throughout the city, to a delectable dinner series and a film screening, there’s something for everyone.

Still on the fence about coming to the Innovation Festival this year? Allow us to persuade you with these 20 reasons: