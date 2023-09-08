Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Dealing with different Slack Workspaces is about to get more annoying.

Slack’s new redesign has one big problem

[Source photo: PM Images/Getty Images]

BY Jared Newman3 minute read

Update: Slack has heard the complaints and restored the old workspace switcher as an optional feature. Turn it on by clicking “Show workspace switcher” at the bottom of the workspace pop-up menu. The original story continues below.

Last month, Slack announced one of its biggest redesigns ever, and I already can’t stand it.

The new look aims to make Slack simpler, with dedicated DM and Activity tabs for quickly catching up on what you missed. Ethan Eismann, SVP of product design at Slack, told Fast Company last month that the goal is to “give you a sense of calm.”

But as a full-time freelancer who juggles six Slack Workspaces, all from different entities, the new design just makes me more stressed out. It’s clearly catering to people who only have to deal with one company, while creating new hassles for everyone else.

advertisement
PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jared Newman covers apps and technology from his remote Cincinnati outpost. He also writes two newsletters, Cord Cutter Weekly and Advisorator. More

Explore Topics