Slack’s new redesign has one big problem

Update: Slack has heard the complaints and restored the old workspace switcher as an optional feature. Turn it on by clicking “Show workspace switcher” at the bottom of the workspace pop-up menu. The original story continues below.

Last month, Slack announced one of its biggest redesigns ever, and I already can’t stand it.

The new look aims to make Slack simpler, with dedicated DM and Activity tabs for quickly catching up on what you missed. Ethan Eismann, SVP of product design at Slack, told Fast Company last month that the goal is to “give you a sense of calm.”

But as a full-time freelancer who juggles six Slack Workspaces, all from different entities, the new design just makes me more stressed out. It’s clearly catering to people who only have to deal with one company, while creating new hassles for everyone else.